CS Wealth Management: «Reduce one management level»

Credit Suisse (CSGN 14.68 -1.24%) (CSGN 14.845 0.54%) is reorganizing the International Wealth Management division (see here). As of September 1, Iqbal Khan, CEO of International Wealth Management, will no longer have four regional heads reporting to him, but seven. The business will be divided into Latin America, Brazil, Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

The broadening of the organizational structure is a continuation of the reorganization initiated in 2015 under CEO Tidjane Thiam. At that point, individual regions were highlighted and the respective managers were given greater responsibility.

Leaner organization

«With the new structure, we are reducing a hierarchical level in the IWM division,» says Khan, who has been with the bank since 2013. This streamlines the organization and expands responsibilities. «The new Regional Heads will also become part of the Management Committee and will have a say.» The bank hopes that this will enable the regions to become more independent and those responsible to make decisions more quickly.

In addition, the aim is to work more closely with clients and have a greater focus on the respective markets. A point that is important to the CS manager: «Client focus is paramount.» Khan is convinced that the bank has already moved closer to clients in the past three years.

The new structure will be implemented from a position of strength. «We have grown steadily faster than our competitors since 2015.» The division aims to achieve a pre-tax profit of CHF 1.8 billion in IWM by 2018. This corresponds to an increase of around 80% since 2015, when pre-tax profit was a good CHF 1 billion.

New money has also contributed to this. Credit Suisse is attracting client funds again. Since 2015, the bank has acquired CHF 107 billion in net new assets up to the middle of the current year. «We could have made it easy for ourselves and left everything as it was, but we want to continue our growth with more client focus and tailor-made services,» says Khan.

New client advisors at work

The development of the net margin also shows that the bank’s wealth management operation is once again running smoothly. Since the Group-wide reorganization began, net margin has doubled from 18 to 37 basis points. This fresh impetus is also down to the fact that the bank has replaced around 25% of client advisors since 2015.

The stronger regional focus contrasts with Swiss competitor UBS (UBSG 15.275 -1.2%) (UBSG 15.47 1.05%). In January, it merged its wealth management units in the USA and the rest of the world to form the new Global Wealth Management division.

Setting incentives correctly

Khan does not believe that CS’s stronger regional orientation could conflict with the need for global client advisory services. He is a pragmatic thinker. A client wants to be served locally and globally at the same time. Credit Suisse will meet this demand. The clearer structure is intended to contribute its part. «In a complex, hierarchical environment, it is much more difficult to motivate our employees,» says Khan.

Since the bank is setting the right financial incentives, the collaboration between the various regions also works. «We provide the relationship managers with incentives to use the synergies existing within the bank and to step up collaboration,» adds the manager.

For the bank itself, the change to the new set-up has been relatively painless. Claudio de Sanctis, Head of Western Europe for IWM, is leaving the bank. However, according to Khan, the new structure will not result in any additional costs. The auditor with a master’s degree in business law is familiar with figures. He began his career at Credit Suisse as Chief Financial Officer Private Banking & Wealth Management. Prior to that, Khan held various positions at the consulting firm EY.

Stocks are attractive

The half-year figures show that Credit Suisse is reaping the rewards of the reorganization. A major part of this is attributable to the wealth management business. With a price/book value ratio of 0.9, the shares continue to be valued favorably. The division will continue to benefit from falling costs and rising earnings in the second half of the year. The outlook for the year as a whole thus remains intact.