Meinungen

Der Tweet des Tages

Aus Protest gegen die Verschiebung der Brexit-Abstimmung hat gestern ein Labour-Abgeordneter des britischen Unterhauses nach dem zeremoniellen Streitkolben in der Mitte des Saals gegriffen. Für den Rest des Tages erhielt er Hausverbot. Es ist nicht das erste Mal, dass Abgeordnete aus Protest nach der aus dem 17.Jahrhundert stammenden zeremoniellen Waffe greifen. Zum Beispiel sollte damit gegen die geplante Erweiterung des Flughafens Heathrow in London protestiert werden.

Beatrice Bösiger
«»

Leser-Kommentare

Meistgelesene Artikel