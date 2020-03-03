Ed Yardeni: «I was surprised the Fed didn’t cut 100 basis points»

Ed Yardeni has more than forty years of experience in the global financial markets. The renowned investment strategist and President of Yardeni Research is highly regarded for his profound analysis. On Wall Street, well known as Dr. Ed, he doesn’t expect any profit growth in the US this year. The outbreak of the coronavirus Covid-19 will have a toll on the economy, but the US should do better than the rest of the world. Investors shouldn’t succumb to panic, but monetary policy won’t be the cure either.

Dr. Ed, why did the Federal Reserve lower interest rates by 50 basis points?

They didn’t want to be viewed as not responding to the economic consequences of the virus even though this rate cut isn’t going to change the course of the virus’s impact on the global economy.

Why didn’t the Fed wait until the next meeting in two weeks?

Markets built up expectations that they’re going to do it with the yield of the ten year Treasury so close to 1%. And the Fed felt that they were going to do it anyway, so why not just do it. It also conveys a sense of urgency.

It might also put the Fed under pressure to cut again in two weeks.

I’m surprised they didn’t cut 100 basis points if they felt that there was that much of an emergency that required the Fed prevention. John Williams, the Fed Vice Chairman, said that when you see trouble coming you have to get ahead of it and act decisively. The only problem with that is you run out of ammo quickly. The market may conclude that this is a futile effort by the Fed to show they care. Meanwhile, they’ve wasted 50 basis points, which would have had some impact once we need to deal with an economic crisis.

What will they do at the next meeting?

Probably nothing. I don’t think even the Fed officials know what they’re going to do. The market will drive Fed policy. We saw it last week when the market took this extraordinary seven-day sell-off. Then Powell issues a statement on Friday, which was just a few sentences long and just repeated that phrase that they’ve used before that they’ll act as appropriate, which was letting the markets know that they’re ready to lower rates.

Every time there is trouble, investors ask for monetary easing.

That has been the problem for the Fed ever since 2008. It has created this illusion that it can solve all of our problems with monetary policy. Powell would have served us better if he had said, you know, this is a medical crisis. There’s nothing monetary policy can do. We already have extremely low interest rates.

What is driving monetary policy in the US?

Powell does talk to many business people, and he observes the credit markets. I think what caused him to turn from gradually raising rates to pausing and then to lowering in 2019 was that in late 2018 the junk bond market froze up. So he’s watching the credit markets very closely. Credit crunches cause recessions. And if he sees signs of a credit crunch, he’s going to respond.

So he’s not driven by the equity market?

Everybody seems to think that it’s the stock market that’s driving Fed policy. It could very well be the credit markets. He’s watching out for a credit crunch.

How’s the credit market doing right now?

There was a pause in high yield issuance last week. It’s a little bit of a deja vu. Reminiscent of 2018.

What good will a 50 basis points cut do?

I don’t know that it will do much other than satisfy the demands of the financial markets. It might provide enough liquidity that the credit markets will stay open, and we won’t have a credit crunch. That’s the issue. It’s not what it can do positively, it’s what disaster scenario it can avert.

What could happen otherwise?

It could turn into the zombie apocalypse in the financial markets. If the global economy goes into a deep recession, there’s going to be many zombie companies that just aren’t generating enough cash to pay their junk debts – and all these BBB-corporate bonds will turn into junk. It’s kind of ironic that both the fed and the IMF in their financial stability reports indicated that they’re very concerned about the dodgy credit in the bond markets, between leveraged loans and BBBs. However, both concluded that this problem wouldn’t cause a recession. It’ll just make it worse.

How big of a problem is it?

The IMF said that if we have a recession that’s half as bad as what we had in 2008, 19 trillion $ of non-financial corporate debt would evaporate and would be worthless with default in that scenario. But in that scenario, you’d see the central banks to move in with more quantitative easing.

What should investors do right now regarding the turbulences at the stock market?

Nothing. Trying to trade these panic attacks requires not only getting out right before they start but also knowing when to get back in before you get the relief rally. You can get whipped around otherwise.

Should investors just carry on?

An investor can carry on under the reasonable assumption that this, too, shall pass. By this summer, a lot of the panic could be gone, and the stock market will get ahead of that, just like the stock market went into panic mode last week. As we saw in several of past panic attacks, the relief rallies are pretty intense, and before you know it, your back at a record high.

Do you expect a quick rebound?

I’m not predicting that we’re going back to highs or record highs anytime soon because just as we might get relaxed about it this summer, we might start worrying about it in the fall. For now, it’s bad news for the global economy because of shutting off a city with 60 million people in China, closing schools in Japan, shutting borders around Iran, canceling international flights and with the government giving warnings businesses are canceling conferences as well as business travel and tourists are canceling trips.

How do you compare the current panic to other sell-offs?

There have been 66 of these panic attacks since the beginning of the bull market. I think seven of them, including the Covid-19 panic attack, were corrections, where the market was down 10 to 20%. But so far, none of those seven turned into a bear market. The one at the end of 2018 came awfully close.

Do you expect it will turn into a bear market?

If it turns out to be a bear market, it could be close to something like the 2018 correction at the end of the year or similar to what happened in 1987 – when on October 19th, we were down about 20%, and it took a while to recover.

Did something about this sell-off surprise you?

The speed. By itself 12% is nothing in this amazingly great bull market, but what’s unnerving is how quickly it happened. What’s different about this one is that it’s really a pandemic of fear; it’s global and contributing to the fear in the sense that there isn’t much that the central banks can do to make the virus go away.

Was the speed of the correction also due to the overpriced market?

With a P/E-ratio of 19, the market was very vulnerable to a correction. There was just such a huge gap between earnings and valuation.

Where are we now?

We’ve gone from a multiple of 19 to 16,5. At the end of 2018, we went from 18,5 to 13,5. Whatever it was of concern in 2018, it seems pretty minor compared to the panic we’ve had so far. The day before Christmas 2018, we got down to 13,5 on the forward P/E for the S&P 500 (SP500 3003.37 -2.81%), and then by February 19th 2020, we got to 19. So the melt-up was entirely P/E led. And just as so far, this is a P/E led meltdown.

What will happen next?

The risk is that unlike to what happened in 2018 and 1987, the extreme government measures and reaction to the pandemic of fears does hurt the global economy and does depress earnings.

Would that be a problem?

The difference between a bear market and a correction from a fundamental perspective is that in corrections, the P/E dives on fears that earnings will decline. But then you get the relief rally because whatever you were worried about goes away, and earnings are hanging in there. This time around, everybody is lowering their earnings for this year.

How much lower are earnings expectations?

We were expecting something like 5,5% earnings growth this year. Now we’re looking for zero growth. There will be an earnings recession in the first half of 2020, where year-over-year comparisons are down 5 to 8% percent. By the second half of the year, we start to see positive comparisons that then turn into the high single-digit growth by maybe the fourth quarter and next year. The market could start to anticipate that, but well, time is money, and we’re losing probably three to six months easily in earnings growth because of this panic.

How big of a hit will the economy take?

I think the hit is likely to be more overseas than in the US. We still have a very strong consumer, the job market is doing well, and wages are rising faster than prices. I think we’re going to continue to grow around 2%. Most of the risk in earnings is from overseas operations than it is from the US.

Have different asset classes assessed the risk of the virus differently?

We saw this fear in the stock market. We also saw fear in the drop in the 10-year treasury yields. But we’re not seeing as much fear as you would expect in the credit quality spreads. They have started to widen somewhat but nowhere near as much as you would think given the sell-off in the stock market and the rally in the treasury bond market.

How is this crisis special?

We’ve never experienced anything like this. There have been crises and viruses. But having all this when interest rates are near zero and monetary policies have been ultra-easy for so many years – that’s unprecedented.