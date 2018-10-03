Endgames for the US-China Trade Confrontation

With the US-China trade conflict entering full bloom, executives around the world are faced with one overriding question: how long is this going to last?

About the author Ethan Cramer-Flood is the associate director of The Conference Board’s China Center for Economics and Business.

As threats turn to action and the pain begins to bite, supply chain contingency planning and risk mitigation strategies have become hot topics on board meeting agendas. Many companies are already feeling the pinch in both directions: some componentry and final products pass US-China borders twice before a final sale and are now being double-taxed. If the tariffs are only going to last a matter of weeks, most companies can probably wait it out. If it will be months, many will have painful decisions to make. And if it will be years, nearly all will face a reset of their baseline supply chain configurations.

The combination of an unpredictable US administration and an opaque Chinese leadership makes prognosticating about US-China outcomes very difficult. But enough time has passed, and enough cards have been laid on the table, that a narrowing of possible scenarios has occurred. Three outcomes have emerged as most likely:

Scenario 1: Beijing capitulates

The US team tightens the screws, resists political pressure at home, causes significant pain in China over an extended period, and eventually Beijing capitulates because the fight proves too costly.

Contrary to the expectations of many observers, a “US victory” has become surprisingly plausible given the confluence of economic drivers animating decision-makers in both capitals. The US economy is strong, unemployment is low, US stock markets remain unphased by the trade war, and the US heartland – which is burdened with absorbing much of China’s retaliation – appears willing to sacrifice much over the short-term in support of the current strategy. The China story has also so far failed to become a significant issue among general population consumers and voters, and that indifference may endure if tariff-generated inflation stays small enough that the average shopper can’t tell if prices have gone up because of trade policies or because of run-of-the-mill inflation.

Meanwhile, the Chinese economy continues to decelerate, has huge debt issues to resolve, is struggling to attract foreign capital, and has already seen negative tariff-related impacts in its equity markets and currency valuation. Although China’s leaders are more insulated from political pressure than anyone in Washington, DC, they are still sensitive to their citizen’s perception of the nation’s economic health. It is not unlikely that over the medium term the pain of a trade war will be considerably more acute in China than it is in the US, and therefore it is conceivable Beijing’s determination to keep up the fight will eventually sputter.

In this scenario China would ultimately return to the negotiating table having accepted that the nature of the conversation will have to drastically change in order to appease the US side. Heretofore un-offered concessions will be on the table, particularly with regard to China’s State capitalist economic development and governance model, and its non-reciprocal access and investment terms. Concurrently, some previously unthought-of mechanism for addressing the trade deficit will also have to be in play.

All of this may seem unlikely, but given that, at the moment, there is very little to stop US policymakers from maintaining the tariffs for an extended period, this kind of approach may be what it will take for Beijing to relieve the pressure and reset the relationship. In this scenario the US-China status quo will have genuinely changed, and private-sector businesses in both countries will (eventually) have much to celebrate.

Scenario 2: Tariffs become a long-term phenomen

China never gives in – which proves to be serendipitous for the cohort that is seeking to fundamentally and permanently decouple the US-China economic relationship – and the tariff barriers become a long-term phenomenon.

Some China-watching analysts that carefully observed the make-up of the current administration when it took office have been warning about this scenario since the beginning. Some of the thought leaders surrounding the president went into this confrontation with the mindset that a trade war in and of itself would be a positive outcome, and would be a political win regardless of China’s response, and that victory could be achieved through several routes.

While a traditional win that incorporates a negotiated settlement granting the US many of its long-demanded reforms would be celebrated by many of the mainstream political operatives in DC, some other players may prefer no resolution at all. This is because the goal of this cohort is an extended period of pressure that serves to motivate enterprises, especially American ones, to cease sending capital into China, to descale operations that are already there, and to bring investments and jobs back to the US. Leaving aside the strategic and structural impracticalities of this vision, the best way to disincentivize US companies from relying on China for their supply chains is to simply leave the tariffs in place for as long as possible.

At the moment this scenario – although deeply unpalatable to US business associations, most MNC executives, and (eventually) Wall Street – remains very much in play. And it is important to note that the cohort of free-marketeers, traditional capitalists, and business globalists that dislike this approach are not ascendant in the current climate of populism. This scenario would also represent a fundamental and long-term change in the US-China status quo for all US and Chinese businesses, but to the detriment of most.

Scenario 3: A more moderate settlement

An economic downturn in the US – manifesting in several ways but potentially led by a US market correction in response to trade war-related bad news – leads to an overt softening of the US position, putting the potential for a more moderate negotiated settlement back on the table.

Implied in the first two scenarios is that given current economic conditions the ball is essentially in China’s court. Everything else being equal, the US side is not going to back down or change direction, and by early 2019 it is probable that all of China’s exports to the US will be subject to some type of tariff. The third and last scenario represents the only outcome wherein the US side capitulates.

When considering this scenario, however, three factors must be kept in mind: (1) the vast majority of economists are not predicting a substantive economic decline for the US over the next 12 to 18 months; (2) most economic analyses of the impact of China’s retaliatory arsenal do not predict a significant hit for US GDP in the aggregate regardless of how intensively China strikes back; and (3) even if the economy hits a rough patch and the US recalibrates, it doesn’t mean the administration would cancel the tariffs entirely.

However, it is within the realm of possibility that an extended series of bad economic outcomes and stalled negotiations could lead to the resurgence of compromise-oriented discussions. Feelers would be sent out to Beijing, and a restart of negotiations under earlier, less revolutionary conditions and demands could lead to a more moderate negotiated settlement and removal of at least some of the tariffs. A timeline for this outcome is unknowable given that it requires an unexpected US economic gyration, or for tariffs in both directions to cause more US inflationary and export pain than is foreseen. But, if it were to come to pass, it would likely not be in the very near-term given current US domestic strength.

In this scenario, the US-China relationship will not have undergone as radically fundamental a restructuring as in scenarios 1 & 2, but nonetheless some significant post-negotiation reforms and openings could emerge in China that would benefit domestic and multinational companies. The baseline status quo for global value chains would remain, although damage will have been done to supply chains and bottom lines in the interim.

It is impossible to be certain which of the preceding scenarios is most likely, but notably none of them involve a resolution in the very near-term. US executives are under pressure right now to make momentous investment decisions on whether to shift supply chains out of China, whether and how to build up new capacity elsewhere, and whether to plan for a future wherein both the US and China markets require back-door entryways to circumvent tariffs. European and Asian multinationals with significant operations in the US and China are in many cases facing the same decisions. There is no way for business planners to approach the next few months with any degree of certainty, but the chances of all of this going away soon enough that some hard decisions can be avoided are arguably almost zero.