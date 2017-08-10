«Great performance gains with our chips»

Mr McHugh, NVIDIA is well known for graphic cards. But now your technologies are used for other applications. Why is that?

Our GPUs – graphics processing units – use the same architecture for different fields, they are not only used for the acceleration in gaming and professional visualization, but also for deep learning and high-performance computing. They are also used in computers in autonomous vehicles and – in credit-card size – in drones. The central processor, CPU, of a computer is wonderful for sequential activities. But GPUs do the parallel processing. People realize that with enhancing the CPU with GPUs you get great performance gains.

