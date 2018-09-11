Ten years after the global financial crisis, central banks’ experiment with quantitative easing is finally drawing to a close. The Federal Reserve is actively offloading assets and shrinking its balance sheet. The European Central Bank has announced plans to end QE by this coming December. The Bank of Japan is continuing its QQE program for the moment, but that alone will not be enough to keep central bank liquidity growing in the face of these counter-moves by other central banks.

Normal times call for normal policies, and that is what the Fed and ECB now seek to provide. So have we seen the last of QE? Or are central banks likely to resort to it again in response to some future exigency?

There are, in fact, three questions here. First, are we likely to again see circumstances where policy rates approach zero and central banks, needing additional firepower, turn to unconventional monetary policy in the form of large-scale asset-purchase programs? The fact that policy interest rates remain relatively low means that there will be little room to cut them if the next recession materializes soon. While the Fed has begun the interest-rate normalization process, its policy rate is still some 200 basis points below levels typical of the late stages of an economic expansion. Both market expectations and the Fed’s own dot plots suggest that it will take the better part of two years to close this gap if all goes well.

Interest rates will be lower in the future than in the past

The ECB is likely to need even longer to get interest rates back to conventional levels. To prevent the end of QE from causing excessive stringency, it has already signaled the intention of keeping its ultra-low interest rates on hold through the summer of 2019. From that point, rates will still have a long way to go before they start to look normal.

In addition, there is reason to think that the «natural» or equilibrium real short-term rate of interest, known as «r*», has declined over time. Work by Thomas Laubach of the San Francisco Fed and John Williams, the new president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, suggests that the equilibrium real rate has fallen by about half since the turn of the century. If this tendency persists, interest rates will be lower in the future than in the past, leaving central banks less room to cut if a recession hits, and forcing them into unconventional policies.

Finally, there is the danger that central banks will again be forced to do the heavy lifting in the next recession. Fiscal policy is likely to remain on hold, in Germany because of ideological opposition, in other parts of Europe because of heavy debts, and in the United States because it will already have been exhausted, imprudently, during the preceding expansion. And if used in Italy fiscal expansion will only spark financial panic, not economic recovery.

All these are reasons to think that the argument for QE will resurface in the next recession.

Combined effects of QE were significant

But policy makers will embrace that argument only if they conclude that QE was effective. That’s the second question: did QE work? Legions of scholars continue to devote their efforts to answering this question. My reading is that their findings are broadly supportive. Some studies provide evidence that large-scale asset purchases reduced risk premiums and lowered term premiums on not just the securities that central banks purchased but also securities not included in the program. Other studies show that QE also worked through an expectations channel, leading market participants to revise downward their expectations of future short-term interest rates. And still other studies provide evidence of a bank risk-taking channel, that QE induced banks to extend additional loans. None of these effects was large by itself. But put them together and they suggest that the effects of QE on the economy were significant overall.

But even if circumstances warranting renewed QE arise and monetary policy makers are convinced that it can work, central bankers could still be deterred if they believed that the policy had negative side effects. Bringing us to the third question: did QE have unintended consequences? One such argument is that QE had a negative impact on financial stability. It eroded the profit margins of banks, most notably in the Eurozone. In the United States, it led to significant increases in the leverage of financial firms. It weakened the financial condition of defined-benefit pensions and money market mutual funds.

But if this is the case, it is an argument for strengthening the regulation of banks and other financial entities, not for shunning QE. It is an argument for requiring banks to hold larger capital and liquidity buffers, for example, so that they can cope better in periods when central banks pursue unconventional policies.

Redistribution of income is a task for politicians

Another criticism of QE is that it aggravates income inequality. It does so by pushing up the prices of financial assets, the vast majority of which are held by high-income individuals. Actually, this case is not obvious. QE may push up the prices of stocks and bonds, but it also helps to stabilize the economy and bring down unemployment. The impact of creating additional jobs for blue-collar workers may outweigh that of the additional capital gains for the wealthy. Two leading studies of this question, one at the Bank of England and one at the University of California-Berkeley, conclude that QE, as implemented in the UK and the U.S., reduced inequality on balance.

And if one insists that QE aggravates inequality, then the appropriate response is to use tax and transfer policies to redistribute income, not for central bankers to shun their stabilization responsibilities.

Finally there is the argument that QE as practiced in the U.S., Europe and Japan had negative impacts on emerging markets. It drove up asset prices and exchange rates across the emerging-market world, leading to frothy financial markets and worsening competitiveness. By making dollars dirt cheap, it encouraged commercial banks in emerging markets to load up on dollar debt, a practice that is coming back to haunt them now. A study by three economists at the Turkish Central Bank, no less, showed that this effect was strongest for less well capitalized and more liquidity-constrained banks.

Inaction would hurt emerging markets too

But the appropriate response to this problem is not for advanced-country central banks to shun QE. Inaction that allows advanced economies to slip into recession and deflation does no one – not the advanced economies themselves, not emerging markets that do business with them, and not the global economy overall – any good. The appropriate response for emerging markets experiencing capital inflows, soaring asset prices, currency overvaluation, inflation and potential overheating is to tighten fiscal policy. And if their banks engage in excessive offshore borrowing, then they should tighten regulation.

Most likely, then, we have not seen the last of QE. Circumstances calling for it may recur. The balance of the evidence is that it can play a positive stabilization role. If there are negative side effects, these are best addressed not by central banks but by other policy makers. The question is whether those other policy makers will do a better job next time around.