Health care: A special economic case?

There are two reasons why free markets are an efficient way of providing people with the goods and services they need. First, competition obliges them to seek constantly for better ways of doing things; the economy is not static but in a state of perpetual flux, changing as change occurs. Secondly, free markets possess a rapid feed-back mechanism – profit or loss sort good ideas from the bad and select the better ones. Success is only temporary because society quickly moves on to trying to find answers to the next problems. Joseph Schumpeter famously described this as a process of creative destruction. It has the virtue of spontaneity, operating naturally without orders from above.

About the author Victoria Curzon Price is Professeur Honoraire of the University of Geneva.

Other systems have been tried, most notably the attempt by the USSR to plan production and consumption centrally, and to execute the grand plan by governmental fiat. At the time, rational planning was widely expected to be superior to market chaos, but instead it ended miserably. Most people acknowledge today that bureaucracy, no matter how well-intentioned, is incapable of responding rapidly to changing circumstances and is certainly not known for being a natural source of innovation. Central government planning is rapidly outdistanced by markets – if they are permitted to operate freely.

Health care, however, is treated everywhere as a special case. It is a service of the highest order, considered to be so important that it cannot be left to free markets. Free markets are all very well, it is thought, but they produce inequality. In the market for automobiles, for example, producers fill out every possible niche, from the simplest to the most luxurious, from the most basic to the most complex, catering to every possible need and budget. If we were to transpose this system to health care, we would have to agree that people should be free to choose different levels of health care, according to what they are prepared to pay. This would go against the egalitarian principle of universal access to the same level of health-care, irrespective of ability to pay. The idea that the rich might have access to better health-care is deeply shocking to many people.

Supply and demand are pushing up expenditures

This principle is honoured more in the breach than in the observance, however. Most social health systems permit some degree of private insurance to offer care and comfort over and above the politically determined basic level. Some universal health-care systems which rely on rationing to force demand to fit limited supply become subject to corruption, thus quite blatantly abandoning the principle of equality of health-care to those with the most power and money. Even in the best and most uncorrupt universal health-care systems, it is often useful to have connections amongst the medical fraternity to obtain rapid access to care. If the basic level of health-care is set too high, it soon becomes too expensive to run. If it is set too low, people become dissatisfied and demand the right to contract supplementary insurance for better care. In other words, in reality, a universal, unique level of social health care available to all citizens is, as far as I can see, yet another unworkable Utopian dream.

Why should this be so? It is a matter of supply and demand. Social health-care systems share one thing in common: patients and health providers are both shielded from market disciplines. Demand is not limited by market prices, and supply is unrestrained by cost. Patients have no idea of the real cost of health care and have no reason to waste time in finding it out, while doctors, hospitals and pharmaceutical firms have every interest in expanding the demand for their services. Both sides of the market push in the same direction: ever greater expenditure.

In Great Britain free health-care is provided by the State to all those who demand it and funds for the universal system are supplied out of general taxation. The supply-side (professional personnel) is contractual but oligopolistic. In France, health-care is provided by both markets and State suppliers, and a universal health insurance system covers most of the cost, financed by a 13% levy on wages and an extra 9.2% levy on incomes. Despite this generous funding, the system is always in deficit. Patients pay contracted health-care suppliers a nominal sum, designed to be within the financial means of modest households and may top up the quality of health care by contracting private insurance.

Ever rising proportion of GDP

In Switzerland, both public and private entities supply health care and are paid via compulsory individual insurance managed by some 70 insurance companies. The system is not in deficit, but most cantons provide help to the needy to pay their health cover, so it is both privately and publicly funded. The system is sufficiently transparent for the constantly rising costs to be apparent, unlike the British or French systems, where long queues take the place of rising insurance premiums.

Demand exceeds supply in most cases, but the actual outcome depends on the institutional set-up. In the UK long waiting lists are the main method of managing the shortfall in supply. In France, there is both a lengthening time for medical appointments and regular increases in the rate of welfare-specific income tax (disingenuously called the «generalized social contribution»). In Switzerland there is a substantial and constant annual increase in the real cost of health insurance, compulsory for all and falling like a regressive poll tax on each and every citizen, rich and poor alike. Since cantonal governments help the poorest pay this increasingly unpopular health insurance out of general taxation, a growing portion of the health-care system is financed out of progressive income tax which counteracts the regressive nature of the insurance system.

There being no effective cap on the amount of money devoted to health-care, the proportion of GDP devoted to health-care rises steadily, to the despair of the voting and paying public, who in a typical public choice trap, have no powerful lobbyists at their command. In 1980 health care accounted for 6% of Swiss GDP. Today (2016, latest available figures) it accounts for 12.2%, with no end to the upward spiral in sight as the population ages and retired baby-boomers demand ever more gold-plated health-care, which the medical fraternity is only too happy to supply.

Applying some degree of bonus/malus

What a mess! Although health-care is a superior good and as such wealthy societies really do want (and can afford) a high level of service, we cannot assume that current levels of expenditure are optimal, given the lack of constraints on both sides of the health market. No matter what the system, as long as people are not obliged to behave responsibly, demand and supply march in tandem to higher and higher levels.

All insurance systems contain some measure of moral hazard: that is, once the insurance premium is paid, people tend to behave somewhat more irresponsibly than before. However, let us take automobile insurance as an example. Third-party risk insurance is compulsory for all automobile owners, yet automobile insurance does not suffer from the same problems as Swiss health insurance. This is because «bad risks» like accident-prone, or inexperienced drivers, are punished for their reckless behavior by rising insurance premiums or even outright refusal to continue insurance. In principle, applying some degree of bonus/malus to health insurance should not be impossible given that everyone these days is busy adopting life-style changes to improve their health. Big data is perhaps already available to calculate the risk-related return on better individual health management.

One could imagine various ways of introducing a certain amount of individual responsibility into the Swiss system of health insurance. To some extent it already exists and just needs to be reinforced. For example, people may choose a higher annual allowance («franchise») and a lower annual premium, since they shoulder a higher proportion of their personal health expenditure. However, once the allowance is passed, insurance pays 90% of all medical bills, and even 100% once another threshold is passed.

Competition among hospitals

This system encourages over-consumption: people rush to «consume» their allowance (not difficult given the cost of health-care) and then enjoy zero costs thereafter. It would be simpler and more incentivizing if people paid a significant proportion of all medical bills from the start, and only achieved substantial repayments in the case of chronic and costly treatments. It is a well-known axiom in economics that supply and demand are governed by marginal cost calculations: lump-sums and fixed or sunk costs do not enter into the decision of whether or not to sell or buy a particular service. For this reason, if we are seeking for more responsible patient behavior, it is useless to fiddle around with the size of allowances, as some people have recently proposed.

On the supply side, public hospitals could be privatized. Already there are many private hospitals managed profitably alongside heavily protected and subsidized cantonal hospitals, and extra competition would force all hospitals to pay more attention to costs and embrace innovations with greater enthusiasm. However, one should not overlook the impact of compulsory insurance on market structures: it creates a single pie over which cartels naturally form to divide it up. It is noteworthy that the problems with the Swiss health system began in 1996 with the introduction of compulsory insurance.

Health-care reform is a vast subject, not to be treated lightly in a short article such as this. The examples above are simply suggestions of the general direction that reforms need to take to allow Swiss health-care to benefit from the huge advantages of freer markets, and to cease from suffering from their absence. The alternative is rationing of health-care services as the public votes for a single monopolistic insurance provider and a cap on total expenditure. Unfortunately, the laws of economics have not been suspended for health-care.