«High asset price valuations are worrying»

Mr Kasman, what is your view as an economist on the policies of the Trump administration?

Financial markets have looked favorably upon the US administration as they have been separating the risk that populist nationalist rhetoric delivers harmful policies from the actions to lower taxes and to deregulate the economy. Until now, most populist measures such as changes in immigration policy have not resulted in a negative effect on the economy. But it seems that in the next few weeks, initiatives to change trade policy will be proposed. These initiatives could raise questions if the positive view of investors is actually valid.

Bruce Kasman. Source: J.P. Morgan

What kind of initiatives are these?

Particularly important is Nafta, the North American Free Trade Agreement. The intent to make changes to Nafta follows a populist nationalist approach. If Nafta is torn up, it will be seen that populist rhetoric could translate into policies that can hurt the economy at large. The effect would be even larger than just the specific actions taken.

Why would the effect be so large?

Announcing to leave Nafta would result in a situation similar to the uncertainty after the Brexit decision. Executing the decision would take a long time. A divorce settlement would have to be agreed on and trade relationships would have to be newly negotiated. Another risk coming from trade policy are potential protectionist measures against China. Such measures could result in retaliations.

What kind of effects do you see coming from the new US tax law?

There will be an effect, but it is probably not large enough to result in major changes in how companies allocate their capital across the world. But the law will be positive for corporate earnings and economic growth this year and next. We estimate an effect of 0.5 per cent boost to GDP growth, mostly coming from business spending.

What will be the net effect of these two trends, lower taxes and deregulation versus uncertainties coming from populist measures?

We did upgrade the outlook for the US economy. The tax cuts did not turn out bigger than expected, but more front-loaded as they will have a larger effect in the first two years. But the more important story is actually not related to US policy. Our central theme is that we are finally getting past of the drags which have been holding us back since the financial crisis. Behavior in the economy turns more normal after a long period in which we suffered from something I would call a post-traumatic stress disorder.

What signs of normalization do you see?

Examples are the recovery of credit in Europe and to some degree in the Emerging Markets as well as the pick-up of capital expenditures in the US. As the drags fade away, we see a synchronized global growth upturn with powerful feedback loops between growth, sentiment and financial conditions. The establishment of this global feedback loop is more important than US policy changes. Especially as Europe is now a stronger driver for global growth than the US.

How long will this growth cycle last?

These cycles do not simply end by themselves. The most common event ending such cycles is that interest rates rise and, as a result, financial conditions tighten. As interest rates are still low and there is little fear of higher inflation, markets believe that financial conditions stay supportive. But these beliefs that interest rates and inflation stay low could be challenged this year. I expect a slow move in direction of higher rates and tightening financial conditions.

Is there a danger that the Fed will raise rates prematurely?

The Fed has to perform a delicate balancing act. US monetary policy was tightened four times last year, if you count the start of the balance sheet unwinding in September as tightening. We expect four more steps this year. The speed is in my view appropriate as this will only get policy rates back into a neutral zone with regard to growth and inflation. I expect also that the European Central Bank will change its tone this year and will talk about tightening monetary policy.

What do you think of changes in the composition of the Fed board? Will new board members change how monetary policy is conducted?

We do not know yet who will be the people filling the three vacant seats, but the US administration does not seem to aim for changing the Fed ideologically. At least with regards to monetary policy, there are clear signs for continuity. But there is a shift regarding a more lax financial regulation. There will be an evolution with the new Fed chair Jerome Powell. But we will not see major changes for the time being. It will take time for Powell and the new board members to gain control of the open market committee and to establish their common views on what they want to do.

Could global equity markets be harmed by higher interest rates, despite the growth upturn?

Monetary policy is continuing to support the equity market. But as valuations are high, as an investor you need to trust that companies invest in a way that will lead to higher returns. And this is difficult when the labor market becomes increasingly tight. There is a tendency for cost pressures to build and productivity growth to slow when unemployment is low. On the other hand, we have a nice pick up in capital expenditures. How these two forces play out on the productivity side, will be key for the equity markets.

One factor holding back global growth until 2016 was uncertainty regarding the growth of the Chinese economy. Why aren’t we hearing much about that uncertainty any longer?

Policy makers in China have shown a commitment to keeping growth stable. But in a world where growth is accelerating, we do not see that for Chinese growth. That means that the country is hampering the upturn in the global economy. So, not only the downside, but also the upside with regard to China is limited. Policy makers decided not to deal with an adjustment of the economy in a sharp manner. The unwinding of China’s problematic credits will spread over a long time. But the caution on adjustments is slowing down the necessary reform process.

What kinds of reforms are necessary?

The country has significant issues in opening up their capital flows, reducing the size of the state-owned enterprises and creating a banking system that allocates capital efficiently. The delay of reforms will continue to weight on growth. With the right reforms, China could achieve high growth in the long-term.

During the Taper Tantrum in 2013, emerging markets suffered from expectations of a tighter US monetary policy tightening. Are these markets again in danger?

In 2013 and 2014, capital was not flowing back to the US because of the Fed tapering its balance sheet or rising rates, but because excesses in the emerging markets were unwound. These excesses had built up in key countries such as Brazil, Indonesia, and South Africa. These weaknesses were magnified as they exposed imbalances in the commodities space. The expectations that the Fed could tighten was only the catalyst, not the underlying reason. The good news is that, in aggregate, Emerging Markets have overcome these problems and they are less vulnerable to US monetary policy. But at the same time these markets are not as strong as fifteen years ago, when they achieved much higher growth than developed markets.

If you look five years ahead, what kind of imbalances currently in the making could lead to the next crisis?

We do not need to look five years ahead, we could see some imbalances playing out in the next two or three years. Corporate leverage in the US is an issue. Also high asset price valuations which have been supported by low interest rates are worrying. High asset prices do not cause big problems themselves but could become a catalyst for these problems to emerge. In 2004 it did not look like the housing market could become a large problem. But then the changes over the following two years turned out to be dramatic.

Would you agree that monetary policy has only limited room to maneuver if another crisis would hit the economy?

This is not only correct for monetary, but also for fiscal policy. There are concerns that the Fed would hit the zero lower bound again. The norm has been for the Fed to reduce interest rates by 300 basis points to ease a recession. At the same time, the budget deficit in the US begins to look stretched as it will grow to around 5.0% of GDP in the next year and a half. It is unprecedented to see such a high deficit at a time when the economy operates close to full employment.