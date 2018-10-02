Investing in EMD: Three years. Three good reasons.

For qualified investors only

A new, diverse and dynamic fund investment solution was born three years ago. For Fidelity, September 29, 2015 was the start of a new emerging market debt (EMD) fund story.

The third anniversary of our fund is a good moment to take a closer look at this unique investment vehicle and share three reasons why we believe investors should consider allocating to our FF – Emerging Market Total Return Debt Fund.

1. Attractive long-term source of yield

Over the past decade, asset managers, global pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds have recognized EMD as a long-term investment opportunity. In the current low-yield environment, emerging markets constitute one of the few remaining sources of high-income investments. We believe that, despite shorter-term pockets of volatility, the premium offered by EMD in nominal and real yields provides a long-term investment opportunity and a compelling way to access high-growth markets with favourable demographics and improved fundamentals.

2. Diversification benefits versus traditional investments

The EMD universe is broad and hugely diverse, comprising over 70 countries, around 20 local currencies and more than 600 corporate issuers. This creates a wealth of opportunities for active management, as alpha can be extracted through careful country selection to capitalise on different stages in a country’s economic development and political, inflation and monetary policy cycles. From a wider portfolio construction perspective, an allocation to EMD can provide diversification benefits. EMD instruments typically have low correlation with developed market fixed income and equity, which often make up large parts of investor portfolios. Currently, the Emerging Market Total Return Debt fund is invested in a broad range of emerging and frontier markets such as Ivory Coast, Azerbaijan and Indonesia, just to mention a few. The fund also has exposures to local interest rates in countries such as Thailand and Poland and is well diversified across local currencies with high-conviction exposures to currencies such as the Peruvian sol and Mexican peso. At Fidelity, we believe adding EMD to your portfolio will provide diversification benefits in addition to yield enhancement.

3. Unique risk-adjusted return strategy

The total return approach taken by our fund delivers a diversified portfolio combining active asset allocation to capture beta efficiently with careful country and security selection for additional alpha generation. We believe this unconstrained approach, anchored by careful risk budgeting, offers better risk-adjusted returns over single-strategy or absolute return EMD investments. While downside risks can be mitigated given the fund’s flexibility, it’s important to recognise that this strategy will persistently have some degree of EMD beta through the investment cycle, which may result in short-term periods of volatility and drawdown. Nevertheless, we believe that a persistent allocation to EMD market beta can improve returns over the long run by remaining exposed to the spread and currency premium offered by EMD.

Turmoil seen across emerging markets such as Argentina, Russia, and Turkey has caused some unsettling headlines this year. Nevertheless, consumer-driven markets such as India or Indonesia have a lower dependence on developed or other emerging markets and hence are less sensitive to broader market volatility. Many emerging markets have evolved and can brave episodic volatility storms. These are positive signs that underline the maturity level of many emerging markets. At Fidelity, we have trust in EMD investment strategies and believe these are opportunities that investors should explore for the long term.

Read the full article and more at Fidelity.

This information must not be reproduced or circulated without prior permission. Fidelity only offers information on products and services and does not provide investment advice based on individual circumstances, other than when specifically stipulated by an appropriately authorised firm, in a formal communication with the client. Fidelity International refers to the group of companies which form the global investment management organisation that provides information on products and services in designated jurisdictions outside of North America. This communication is not directed at, and must not be acted upon by persons inside the United States and is otherwise only directed at persons residing in jurisdictions where the relevant funds are authorised for distribution or where no such authorisation is required. Unless otherwise stated all products are provided by Fidelity International, and all views expressed are those of Fidelity International. Fidelity, Fidelity International, the Fidelity International logo and F symbol are registered trademarks of FIL Limited. We recommend that you obtain detailed information before taking any investment decision. Investments should be made on the basis of the current prospectus and KIID (key investor information document), which are available along with the articles of incorporation as well as the current annual and semi-annual reports free of charge from our distributors, from our European Service Centre in Luxembourg, FIL (Luxembourg) S.A. 2a, rue Albert Borschette BP 2174 L-1021 Luxembourg and from the representative and paying agent in Switzerland, BNP Paribas Securities Services, Paris, succursale de Zurich, Selnaustrasse 16, 8002 Zurich. Fidelity Funds “FF” is an open-ended investment company (UCITS) established in Luxembourg with different classes of shares. Issued by FIL Investment Switzerland AG, authorised and supervised by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. 18CH0963



