Investing in Emerging Market Debt

An extra dimension for your portfolio



Emerging Market Debt (EMD) has been an investable fixed income strategy since the late-1990s. In the past, investors have shown mixed interest and for many the investment opportunity has never gained much awareness. At Fidelity, we think that EMD is no longer an investment strategy that investors can afford to neglect. The emerging bond market is an attractive alternative for investors in search of new opportunities to achieve higher yield and portfolio diversification.

EMD is debt, typically issued by countries or corporates that are situated in an area that is defined as «emerging».

Within the EMD market, three main investment areas capture the majority of global investors’ interest. These three areas are defined by whether the issuer is a sovereign or a corporate and whether the investment is made in local or hard currency, such as US dollars or EURO. The following is a short introduction to the three most accessible EMD categories that are of high interest to global investors:

EMD Sovereign Hard Currency Debt

Sovereign hard currency debt is predominantly issued in US dollars, meaning that the investment strategy displays a linkage to the US treasury market, and therefore to the US economy. Moves in emerging-market sovereign credit spreads over US treasury yields are typically the key driver of performance for the bonds, however. More than 80 emerging countries globally issue hard currency debt, making it the broadest EMD category for sovereign debt. Issuance in hard currency offers investors lower currency-exchange risk and enables small emerging countries to attract global investor.

EMD Sovereign Local Currency Debt

The local currency debt category refers to sovereigns issuing debt in their local currency. To capture global investors’ interest, the country must offer a certain degree of market size, maturity, and currency stability. Only a small number of countries have thereby been able to successful issue local currency bonds. Nevertheless, this now accounts for the majority of sovereign issuance, and is one of the most widely held investment categories within EMD.

EMD Corporate Debt

As with EMD sovereign hard currency debt, the most investable part of the EMD corporate debt universe is issued in US dollars. As the name suggest, the fixed-income strategy comprises corporate bonds instead of sovereigns, giving investor access to idiosyncratic risk from individual companies, which may have lower country risk than sovereign bonds. Some corporates also issue bonds in local currency, but traction has remained low with global investors, as liquidity is challenging.

Investor interest in the less liquid categories of EMD, such as local currency corporate debt and inflation-linked sovereign bonds, has remained relatively rare. But emerging markets are maturing further. Many are taking steps to stabilise their currency, integrating positive government reforms to improve economic fundamentals and reduce dependency on developed markets. We therefore expect to see growing interest in these categories in the near future.

A key factor that encourages investors to allocate towards the EMD strategy is its diversification benefit. Emerging market bonds have distinct drivers of return, separate from developed-market fixed income, traditional interest rate and economic cycles. For instance, contrary to popular belief, EMD has historically demonstrated a weak correlation to the US interest rate cycle and a weak correlation to the traditional bond instruments, while showing mixed links with global equities.

Despite this fact, EMD is still one of the riskier strategies within fixed income, having demonstrated annualised volatility close to double digits. This volatility remains much lower than developed and emerging market equities, however. In our view, there is a strong case for investors to include this fixed-income strategy in their portfolios.

Find out more about Fidelity’s Emerging Market Total Return Debt investment strategy.