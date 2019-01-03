«It is going to get a lot worse»

Europe won’t fall apart. But that is probably the only positive aspect when looking at the near-term future of the continent. Ian Bremmer, political scientist and founder of Eurasia Group, a global political risk research and consulting firm, expects it to get worse in the next five years. He sees more insecurity, violence and a more divisive society. Europe needs a structural reform to get back on track.

Dear Mr. Bremmer, what is the biggest challenge for Europe?

It is not Trump. It is the growing illegitimacy of the European Project in the eyes of many people in Europe and the willingness of them to elect governments, that reflect those sentiments. This is weakening the European institutions. Brexit reflects that, as are the protests in France or the emerge of rightwing leaders in eastern Europe.