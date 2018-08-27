«Novartis Is a Value Gem»

Few big pharma stocks excited investors over the last years. That’s also the case with respect to the lukewarm performance of the Swiss healthcare giants Novartis (NOVN 82.36 0.12%) and Roche (ROG 242.3 0.56%). But that’s exactly what attracts the attention of Sarah Ketterer. «We like to buy pharma companies when they’re misunderstood and undervalued», says the renowned co-founder and CEO of Causeway Capital Management. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the value-oriented investment boutique manages close to $60 billion in assets. Ms. Ketterer is also bullish on the Swiss industrial group ABB (ABBN 23.38 1.12%) where she spots opportunities from the rise of electric cars.

About Sarah Ketterer Ms. Ketterer is the Chief Executive Officer at Causeway Capital Management, Portfolio Manager for the firm's Fundamental and Absolute Returns strategies and is responsible for investment research across all sectors. She co-founded the firm in June 2001. From 1996 to 2001, Ms. Ketterer worked for the Hotchkis and Wiley division of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. From 1990 to 1996, she was a Portfolio Manager at Hotchkis and Wiley, where she founded the International Equity product. Ms. Ketterer earned a BA in Economics and Political Science from Stanford University and an MBA from the Tuck School, Dartmouth College. She is currently a Director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Music Center Foundation and the Los Angeles World Affairs Council, and serves on the Los Angeles Advisory Board of Girls Who Invest.

Ms. Ketterer, value investors are having a hard time. Growth stocks like Amazon (AMZN 1921.45 0.84%) and Netflix (NFLX 363.9 1.42%) are highly popular whereas value stocks are getting neglected. How does this impact your investment strategy?

There are times when it’s psychologically very difficult to be a value investor. Everyone you talk to and you don’t work with thinks you’re crazy. But you know that you are at some sort of market peak when even your next-door neighbor tells you how easy it is to make money in the stock market and asks you why you are you working so hard.

Does this mean we’re in the final stage of the bull market?

I’ve been investing for more than three decades. Some things never change. I don’t trust my feelings and I’ve learned not to time the market. Timing the market is kind of a mug’s game: Even if you manage to get out at the right time, you probably won’t get back in at the right time and will miss some good market returns. The financial markets have been very calm and well behaved in the last five years. But normally they are not like that. Normally volatility is such that if you attempt to time the market you miss the few really good periods with the greatest returns. You kind of miss all the excitement.

So what are you excited about right now?

We have to scratch and dig to find great investment opportunities. It’s not like they’re abundant as they are in market lows. But it’s always the same: Value investing is all about paying for what you can see. And we’re very loath to pay for the future. In contrast, the future is what growth investors get all excited about. They tremble with the thrill of the future. For them, the present is sort of dull. So we’re completely opposite ends of the spectrum. Therefore, the best we can do for our clients is to stay fully invested and to continuously hunt for companies that are misunderstood, left behind and mispriced. An example would be companies in the pharmaceutical world like the wonderful Swiss company Novartis.

What do you like about Novartis?

Novartis a value gem. Let’s start with the present value of every drug that they have in the market. You can take all that and sum it up and then look at the very late stage pipeline drugs that they’re just about to launch and put some miniscule valuation on that. Then you add it all up and subtract the debt of which there is not much given how cash generating Novartis’ business is. Finally, you put a valuation on the Alcon division they’re going to spin off and add a few little adjustments. The bottom line is that you have a valuation that is greater than the market capitalization of the company and a 3.5% dividend yield. That’s a value stock! It’s just about being patient and waiting for that value to be realized. In the meantime, you’re receiving an attractive payout which is being returned to shareholders through dividends or buybacks or both. This is our type of value material.

But what about the rising interest rates? Isn’t that a concern for high yielding stocks?

I don’t think so. Many investors believe that high yielding dividend stocks are going to be the most interest rate sensitives. I argue it’s just the opposite. Assuming the valuation is sufficiently low, a high yielding stock brings that duration down, just like it does in the case of a bond.

What leads you to this conclusion?

It’s very simple. A stock is worth the present value of all the cash it generates from now to perpetuity or whenever its terminal point is. That means that the discount rate is the single most important item we’re talking about today: The higher the rate goes, the less this stream of cash is worth today. In the US, we’re finally at a point where our short-term rates are rising. All of that implies that the discount rate is going up and that’s one of the reasons why value strategies are so interesting today. Think about it in the same context as bonds: The very long duration stocks are the growth stocks – and that’s where the dangers in the markets are. With growth stocks, investors pay for the future and have to wait many years to get the cash. With value stocks it’s just the opposite: You’re able to buy a stock cheaply today and get the bulk of its value delivered in the next few years.

But what about other risks? For instance, Novartis is in the midst of a radical reorganization.

Most companies that we are interested in are in the process of «self-help». That may sound strange but it’s synonymous with operational restructuring. The reason why we like the expression «self-help» is because it sounds more appropriate. Restructuring sounds as if there would be something wrong with the balance sheet. But it’s just the opposite. These companies have plenty of financial strength but there is something gone wrong. For example, they’ve misjudged their market and have had a margin contraction. So what we’re looking for in a company is a continuous evaluation and the willingness to review a business and decide if it’s still core. That’s an important part of the self-help story. You are not going to find that in growth stocks. These companies don’t care as much about costs. They don’t have time for that. For them it’s all about revenue growth.

What does this mean with respect to Novartis and the spin-off of the Alcon division?

I’m guessing the Alcon acquisition was around ten years ago. So, when Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan came to our offices, my healthcare colleagues were absolutely amazed about somebody who was willing to look at that business unburdened. Mr. Narasimhan is very technology focused and absolutely brilliant. We like that he looks at the company from a fresh perspective. There is no sense of taboos if Novartis needs to get out of a business. Spinning off Alcon wouldn’t have been up for discussing just a couple of years ago.

How much does it matter for an international investor like Causeway Capital that Novartis is a Swiss company?

There are a number of high quality companies in Switzerland and Swiss stocks often feature in our weekly screens. For instance, Roche is another one we have owned for years. The company has a biosimilar type competition and yet they’re focused on innovation and on having a broad portfolio. Like Novartis, Roche is very well managed, has a dividend yield of around 3.5% and trades below our discounted cash flow valuations. So there is upside potential.

Which stock would you rather own if you had to choose: Roche or Novartis?

That depends on who you’re asking in our team. So I’m not going to say, but I like having them both. And having Novartis owning 33% of bearer shares of Roche gives Roche even more stability. If you ask about that it’s always the same answer, no matter who runs Novartis: «We’re not touching that stake.» That’s why I think Novartis will likely exit or partially exit the Sandoz generic business before it does anything about the Roche stake.

You also own a couple of other European health care stocks. What’s your bull case for the sector?

We like to buy pharma companies when their misunderstood and undervalued. Both, Novartis and Roche, are undergoing a massive management overhaul, driving cost efficiencies and pushing the organization for more innovative drugs. They’re doing a great job in adjusting their business to the cost pressure that seems omni present in the world of pharmaceuticals. Another interesting case is AstraZeneca (AZN 5885 -0.05%). The stock has repriced to a more reasonable level. But there is still upside potential. AstraZeneca has stumbled and yet has one of the strongest immunotherapy pipelines. So, all these companies spend a sizable portion of their revenues on research and development. Investors have asked over the last several years what they are getting for that to the degree that the pipelines become even more robust. This gets us excited. We’re not putting a large valuation on those drugs in the pipelines. But when they arrive they are like the icing on the cake.

There is also growing pressure with respect to the political environment, especially in the US where President Trump has promised to lower drug prices.

The Trump administration is very keen on delivering a win in terms of drug pricing. But we think they will focus on some very broad disease categories like diabetes. The companies we’re invested in are not heavily exposed to that area. They’re focusing on oncology and diseases like multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis or Alzheimer’s where you have an unmet need. These companies continue to push innovation in that area where there is room for pricing.

In the past, you’ve also held positions in the Swiss banks UBS (UBSG 15.485 0.65%) and Credit Suisse (CSGN 14.875 0.74%). Why aren’t these stocks in your portfolio anymore?

The only banks we are currently invested in are those in the process of restructuring. Again, it’s about self-help companies and that would be Barclays (BARC 183.82 -0.37%) in the UK. Finally, we’re seeing some progress there. We’re also focusing on banks that have been oversold due to their geography such as the European periphery. Examples include UniCredit (UCG 13.016 -1.36%) in Italy and CaixaBank in Spain. What’s more, the long-term outlook for banks is very cloudy. There are so many different types of businesses which are anxious to undermine them, and which are extremely technology driven. So, the banking industry has to become more tech savvy than any time in their history.

Sometimes a stock is also cheap for good reasons. Where do you spot value traps right now?

I can take you to Japan where we think the greatest number of value traps exists. I’m not disparaging the Japanese stock market. It’s a very large market and there are some excellent companies which are extremely well managed. But there are also several companies where the board of directors seems to have been in place since the late 70s or the early 80s and the idea of innovation and moving quickly seems lost on them.

What would be an example of such a company?

The industrial giant Hitachi. It’s a stock we used to hold cyclically and were able to do reasonably well. But it’s still in a conglomerate and it still consists of such a variety of different businesses. They made some effort to focus, but the company is still way to dispersed and disaggregated. As a result, the returns on capital are inferior to where they should be. In comparison to that ABB is different.

What do you like about ABB?

ABB is a fantastic industrial company. It’s a very well-run business and the stock trades below what we consider a fair market value. We like the simplification between electrification and industrial automation. That makes it very easy to understand the company and it’s very easy to manage. There is no place to hide in that organization. Also (ALSN 113.6 1.07%), the electrification will continue, and utilities are big consumers of theirs. Just think about the number of charging stations that will be needed globally to accommodate electric vehicles. ABB will have a lot to do with that. Also, they’re a world leader in industrial automation and robotics.