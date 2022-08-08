Richemont chairman: «There is no need to change our board»

It has been three weeks since the activist investor Bluebell Capital demanded that the Geneva-based luxury goods manufacturer Richemont turns its board of directors upside down. On Monday, Richemont’s board rejected the request. In one of his rare interviews, Johann Rupert, Chairman of the Board of Directors, explains why he opposes Bluebell’s plans, how the move to a platform-based online-business is developing, why only few know the name of his successor and what Karl Marx was right about.

Mr Rupert, the luxury good sector is living through a challenging time. And exactly now, Richemont gets to important crossroads with the decision about the future of the online strategy and the various claims set by the activist Bluebell Capital Partners. What is your answer to this attack?

To my knowledge Bluebell Capital had invested previously in the company and then made money by selling the shares to a higher price. Now they are back. Yes, they bought about one million shares to be able to put items to the agenda of the annual general meeting. But in my opinion, they try to gain visibility and this with investing just a small amount of money. This is not about Corporate Governance, and it is not about performance either.