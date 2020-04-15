Adapt, Transform, Evolve – Providing Post Trade Services in Early 2020

The severity and scope of Covid-19’s impact took the industry by surprise, although the plumbing that underpins financial markets has largely proven resilient. This is primarily because many of the financial market infrastructures (FMIs) providing custody, clearing and settlement services, such as the Swiss Stock Exchange, have for many years invested heavily into their business continuity management (BCM) programmes. Stephan Hänseler, Head Global Relationship and Network Management, and Sandro Heim, Head Relationship Management at the Swiss Stock Exchange, share their unique insights on how Covid-19 is reshaping the way post-trade providers engage with their institutional clients.