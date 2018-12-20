«The Everything Bubble Starts to Unwind»

It’s getting ugly. Around the world, equity markets are in turmoil. At start of this week, the S&P 500 dropped to the lowest level in more than a year and many investors are becoming anxious. With Kevin Duffy the opposite is the case. The co-founder and Principal at Bearing Asset Management is an internationally renowned short seller. With his investment style he is one of the increasingly rare financial specialists who are betting against stocks and other securities they think will decline in price. “Since the beginning of October, it’s been the ideal environment for us”, he says in an extended interview. He is convinced that the equity markets are the beginning of a prolonged, grinding downturn and unveils which stocks will suffer the most in the coming year.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um diesen Artikel vollständig zu lesen.