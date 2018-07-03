«The Fed has to manage a delicate transition»

Nouriel Roubini Nouriel Roubini is a professor at Stern School of Business, New York University. The 60-year-old is the CEO of his own consultancy company, Roubini Macro Associates. His prediction in 2005, that the bubble in US home prices would sink the economy, earned him the nickname «Dr. Doom».



He was Senior Economist for International Affairs in the White House's Council of Economic Advisers during the administration of President Bill Clinton. He has worked for the International Monetary Fund, the Federal Reserve, and the World Bank. He holds a Ph.D. from Harvard University. Roubini was born to Iranian Jewish parents in Turkey and grew up in Italy.



«Finanz und Wirtschaft» interviewed him at the Amundi World Investment Forum in Paris.

Professor Roubini, what is your current outlook for the world economy?

Compared to a few months ago, there is less synchronized global growth. US and China are doing well, while growth in the Eurozone, Japan and in the UK is soft. Even the expansion in the US is dragged by a stimulus which is unnecessary. Also China is stimulating its economy excessively. I do not see a bullish scenario for the global economy. We will not end up in a global recession any time soon, but we will be stuck in this less synchronized global expansion where there is more fragmentation. Some countries are doing well while some countries like emerging markets show greater fragility. I see a rise in tail risks, especially of a trade war. I fear that Nafta is dead on arrival, I fear that Trump will not impose a tariff of 20 per cent on car imports. I fear that the tensions between the US and China will not only escalate in terms of trade but also regarding the transfer of technology and foreign direct investments. This is a burden for a global economy at a time when we already see a slowdown in some regions.

Could US tariffs derail the global economy?

If China would retaliate, the additional tariff burden imposed by the US of $ 100 billion, the sums are getting big. In Europe the aluminum exports sum up only to a few billion dollars, but cars are big business. If the European Union would have to retaliate US car tariffs, it would increase tariffs on imports of dozens of billions of dollars. In addition to the trade channel, tariffs have a potential impact on the confidence of business and consumers. Business suffers from a disruption of global supply chains. Consumer confidence might be affected if prices of goods will rise. There is also an impact on financial markets. Every time Trump creates noise on trade, markets tend to go lower. In the case of the Chinese equity market, this noise led the Shanghai index already into a bear market with a correction of more than 20 per cent. If a trade conflict between the US with China and Europe escalates, and Nafta is finished, we could see a more significant correction also of the US equity market and a greater financial and economic impact worldwide.

Do countries have other options than to escalate the trade conflict?

A number of countries tried to engage with Trump. French president Macron, Canadian prime minister Trudeau and the Mexican government offered negotiations to find solutions. China was willing to talk about liberalizing access to their economy. But the Trump administration decided to double down. The G7 summit became a kind of disaster. The US is handling China more aggressively. And Trump wants to impose auto tariffs on imports from Europe, Japan and others countries with the argument of national security which is completely unjustifiable.

And this will not be resolved by negotiations?

Initially, people said tariffs are just a bargaining chip for the renegotiation of Nafta. But now it looks like an agreement on Nafta is not going to happen. President Trump is politically weak as polls suggest that Republicans will not do well in the Midterm elections in November. On the legislative side, there is not much progress after introducing the tax cuts. Therefore the only two things Trump has power to move unilaterally are trade and migration. Guess what? The noise on trade and migration reached high-pitch levels. I think we will see more of it. Furthermore, the economic internationalists in the administration are out of the picture. Gary Cohn left and Steve Mnuchin does not want to challenge the president. At the same time, economic nationalists like Peter Navarro and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross are in charge. And the president is the biggest economic nationalists of all. We see the same in regards to geopolitics. The more moderate and pragmatic voices like Rex Tillerson and H.R. McMaster are out. Instead hawks like Mike Pompeo or John Bolton took over. The whole approach of the US administration becomes more unilateralist. They are confronting with its own allies instead of confronting the potential enemies. Trump is going soft on Putin and North Korea. But he is playing hardball with Mexico, Canada and South Korea.

Have mainstream economists lost any clout in the White House?

Mainstream economists, including ones which are close to the Republican side, have been skeptical of Trump’s trade and migration policies. They critized that his tax cuts would benefit only the rich and would have no impact on potential growth. In previous presidential administrations, Republican or Democratic, the advisers were very serious economists. Unfortunately, the current administration put people in place which are chosen according to ideology instead of competence.

For many Trump voters, tariffs will have negative consequences. Could the economic effects convince them that they voted for the wrong candidate?

Trump was elected appearing to be a populist who cared about the white working class. But, in fact, he actually governed as a plutocrat. I call him a pluto-populist. His tax cuts are highly regressive for the rich. His deregulation policies are negative for workers. If he would succeed in getting rid of Obamacare that would hurt the poor. To regain support from his base, the white working class, he creates noise on migration and trade. Protectionism might save some jobs in industries like steel and aluminum. But first of all it will hurt other industries. Think of a nail factory which might shut down as the price of steel has gone up. And tariffs increase the price levels of everybody, because consumer goods will become more expensive. But as Trump does not have any other possibilities on the legislative side, he believes that noise on trade and migration policies and showing toughness against the rest of world may give him some political dividends. We do not know if that will work. But these are the only cards he has in his hands.

It seems that Trump is not losing a lot of support. Is this surprising to you?

90 per cent of Republicans still support Trump. The reality is that the economy has picked up in the last year and so. Part of it is artificial as it is coming from cutting taxes and increasing government spending. It is the first time we have an increase of public debt in the US of more than $ 2 trillion over the next 10 years without being in a recession. This is a boost for the economy for a couple of years, but then growth will fizzle. Another reason that people support Trump is his rhetoric. People wrongly fear trade and migrants. On the other hand, the supporter base of Trump did not get larger than his original voter base.

When will see a negative effect of this increase in public debt?

Doing fiscal stimulus when the economy is close to full employment and there is little spare capacity, will gradually lead to higher inflation. It will force the Fed to hike more and sooner. Initially, the Fed wanted to hike only three times this year. Now they say four times. For next year, they forecast three hikes. But that could change. Currently there is a mix of easy fiscal policy and tight monetary policy with higher rates and the Fed reducing its balance sheet. If this continues, I expect that long-term interest rates will continue to go up. Mortages would become more expensive. The US housing market has already started to soften. If inflation picks up faster than people expect, we could see a gradual slowdown of economic growth. It has not occurred yet as the economy is artificially supported by the fiscal stimulus. It won’t be a big shock, but a steady drumbeat of factors which tighten financial conditions and eventually slowdown the economy.

When do we see then real adverse reactions in the market?

We already see that inflation rates are closer to the Fed target of 2 per cent. It is not yet a market shock, but compared to last year the stock market is lower, the dollar is stronger and bond yields are higher. Financial conditions have started already to tighten. If you add a real trade war, I think that is the point where markets could tip. We had a tough year for the stock market until now. This year was a series of risk-off phases. February there was the worry about inflation. March and April there were worries about the trade war. And in the last two months emerging markets and Italy were added to the list of worries in the market. This is completely different to last year when we had a steady risk-on environment.

Could Donald Trump try to pressure the Fed to keep rates low?

I see the risk, but it will not happen this year as the fiscal stimulus still supports growth. But the support by the fiscal stimulus will fade starting from next year. Suppose the Fed will hike further while growth comes down, who will Trump blame? He will blame the Fed to be responsible for slowing down the economy. I think this is a risk for 2020.

How certain is it that inflation in the US will pick up?

Some argue that inflation in tradable goods might be kept under control. More competition due to globalization and technological developments leading to more efficient retailing, e.g. Amazon, could keep prices down. But a tighter US labor market may increase the price of non-tradable goods. US inflation will probably not shoot through the roof. But inflation could rise slightly faster and to a higher level than the Fed is forecasting right now. That would force the Fed to hike even more than they have been saying so far. Already now the Fed says that the Fed funds rate will probably overshoot the estimated equilibrium target of 2.75 per cent. They expect a rate at the maximum of 3.5 per cent and only afterwards the rates would decrease to the equilibrium. We do not know if the financial markets can cope with that. It is a delicate transition that the Fed has to manage. There is the risk of policy mistakes and a negative effect on growth, in the US and globally.

Some central banks like the ECB and the SNB still impose negative rates. Do they have ammunition to counter another recession?

Central banks after the financial crisis were the only game in town and have done very aggressive policy actions. The first instrument were zero rates, followed by forward guidance, quantitative easing, credit easing and finally negative rates. And wherever you look – in the US, Eurozone, UK and Japan – these instruments have worked. The great recession could have ended up in a great depression with persistent deflation. Where easy monetary policy was used, economies are recovering. Suppose there is a recession or another financial crisis, central banks will use these instruments again which just ten years ago were not part of the toolbox of monetary policy. Unconventional monetary policy has become conventional. It is an open question if policies like negative rates and quantitative easing will be as effective as the first time. But in any case, when zero rates are not sufficient you have to use these tools and I am sure they will be used.