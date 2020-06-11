«The pandemic could even increase the fair value of the stock market»

Mr. Berezin, in many countries, new infections with Covid-19 are decreasing, and parts of the economy are reopening. Is the virus defeated?

I think that a second wave of infection is quite likely. The question is whether governments are going to shut down the economy again. It seems to me that the political will to do so is not there. But people will still take ordinary precautions, which means less traveling and not going to restaurants. It hurts the economy, but it won’t be as devastating as what we saw in March.

What makes you almost certain that a second infection wave is inevitable?

Covid-19 is part of the Corona-virus-family, and about 15 to 30% of common colds come from that family. As common colds have not vanished from the face of the earth, it is probably inaccurate to assume that Covid-19 will disappear either because it is from the same family.

About Peter Berezin and BCA The Canadian economist Peter Berezin is BCA Research's Chief Global Strategist and Research Director. Before joining BCA in 2010, he worked with Goldman Sachs and was in the research department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Peter studied at the McMaster University in Hamilton (Ca) and at the London School of Economics, and he has a PhD in Economics from the University of Toronto. If not working from home as currently, Peter is based at the firm's headquarter in Montreal where it was founded 70 years ago. BCA is named after its most known publication, the Bank Credit Analyst. The independent provider of investment research employs 150 specialists in offices around the globe. In 2006, BCA Research was acquired by financial information company Euromoney Institutional Investor.

Financial markets behave like we were at the beginning of V-shaped economic recovery. Are they right?

It is almost sure that the initial recovery will look V-shaped initially, as most people who are not working are allowed to go back to work. The more difficult question is: what happens after that? Some sectors of the economy will probably be damaged permanently or semi-permanently. Nobody will go on a cruise ship any time soon, for example. When you add up all the jobs in these sectors, it is not a trivial number. Unless adequate levels of stimulus are maintained, I worry that after the initial euphoria, we could realize that the way back to full employment takes quite a bit of time.

The CBO projects that it will take almost a decade for the unemployment rate in the US to fall back to 4%. Do you share this pessimism?

The CBO projections are probably too pessimistic, but at the same time, the idea that everything will be back to normal as soon as early next year is too optimistic.

The economy is in a miserable state, but the stock market is rallying. Is it just driven by central bank liquidity?

Liquidity is helping, but there are other fundamental reasons for the stock market recovery. The first was the decline in Covid-19-cases, which caused optimism that the economy will reopen. Beyond that, other factors are important: We need to distinguish between Main street and Wall street. The composition of the stock market is not the same as the composition of the economy. In the US, Amazon (AMZN 2604.64 -1.62%) accounts for more than 50% of the retail sector by market capitalization, but a much smaller share of overall retail employment. More broadly, the US-economy is not as heavily represented by tech and health care as the stock market is. And in these sectors, many companies that benefit from the virus.

And how does monetary and fiscal policy add to that?

A lot of investors hope for an outcome where interest rates stay low for very long, but the economy nevertheless manages to move towards full employment within a few years. In such an environment, as shown after the Great Recession, stocks can go up quite a bit.

But do you think such a scenario is likely?

It is a possible scenario. Imagine a shock to the economy, causing people to feel more anxious and, as a result, spend less. If interest rates go down, it will become less worthwhile to save so that people will spend more, and investment will also tend to rise. The economy could move to a new equilibrium where spending and profits are the same as before the shock, but rates for discounting profits are lower. You end up with a perverse situation where the pandemic increases the fair value of the stock market.

But this time, rates are already low and cannot go lower?

You’re right. We are at the zero lower bound. But what happens next? Fiscal policy takes over, and the stimulus drives up spending and brings the economy to its new equilibrium. A lot of investors are betting on that.

Recent surveys suggest that most US-individual investors are still very cautious. Will they return to the stock market?

In the US, the savings rate is at a record high. And because of all the fiscal transfers, household income has increased as many people receive more money from the government than the employer. Household net worth has increased, and a lot of savings are looking for a place to go. US-households are sitting on a lot of cash, and some of their savings have gone into the stock market.

Stock prices have already soared. What do you recommend to your clients?

After the recent rally, I do not have a strong near term view, given the high probability of a second wave that could spook a lot of people. But on a longer-term, twelve-month-view, I would recommend a modest overweight in equities. This is largely based on what I said before, and in my view that in a world where cash is trash and equities seem to be the only game in town, you can see stock markets do fairly well.

Governments around the world support the economy with massive stimuli that come with a substantial rise in debt. Will there be a debt hangover? And how do we get out of it?

Deficits right now are not much of a problem. They result from governments transferring income to households who then use that income in part to buy government bonds either directly or indirectly. Government deficits are not a big issue because there is a lot of slack in the economy, and the transfers generate new income that finances the deficits.

What about all this debt in the future?

The issue is, what happens in three years or so when we are hopefully closer to full employment and deficits rather than crowd in investment spending, eventually crowed them out. But that will be a political question, not an economic one.

What are the possible scenarios?

The economy may recover to full capacity, and governments start to tighten fiscal policy to avoid overheating and reduce their debts. However, it is also not unlikely that the government finds it difficult to tighten fiscal policy, and the burden will be on the Fed to tighten. But rising rates would hurt the government. So It could happen that the Fed and central banks, in general, are also reluctant to tighten, and the economy overheats. Higher inflation would reduce debt burdens by increasing nominal GDP.

Which outcome is most likely?

That’s difficult to say. But I think markets are underestimating the risk of rising consumer prices. The risk of more inflation is not adequately priced in. Inflation expectations are very low for many years out. Investors believe that inflation will remain dormant for the rest of their careers. That could be a mistake.

How does this affect your investment strategy?

In a fixed income portfolio, I would definitely overweight inflation-linked bonds and keep duration rather short. And on top of that, owning gold and land makes sense.

In many countries, land and real estate prices have gone up for years, especially in urban areas.

Probably the better advice now is to buy farmland or property in the suburbs. We could see more people migrate from the cities to the suburbs because working from home has become easier, and living in the suburbs makes you less vulnerable to respiratory diseases. And if social unrest intensities, many people will flee the cities just like they did in the 1970s.

What about Europe, is the European Union’s recovery fund plan a game-changer?

I don’t think we are heading towards a fiscal union anytime soon. We are in a kind of steady-state where the ECB is continuing to backstop Italy and prevent spreads from rising. The German constitutional court will be complaining about the ECB buying bonds, but it is in Germany’s best interest to maintain this. The alternative would be much worse.

What does it mean for the euro and the dollar?

Last year, the dollar enjoyed much support from the fact that US rates were higher than elsewhere. This advantage has now gone, and real rates are even lower in the US. If global growth recovers in the second half of the year as we expect it, then we could see the dollar depreciate because it is a counter-cyclical currency which tends to strengthen when the global economy is slowing and weakens when things improve.

A weaker dollar might have a lot of implications for investors.

In a weaker dollar environment, stocks, in general, do quite well and cyclical sectors such as industrials, materials, and energy in particular. And non-US-stocks tend to outperform. US equities have been the place for years, but the next 12 months could see the US underperform.

