«There Will Be More Rude Awakenings»

Dan Ivascyn may not be known very well to the public. Yet, the Group Chief Investment Officer of Pimco is one of the most powerful investors in the world. The bond firm from Southern California manages around 1.7 trillion dollars of client money and ranks among the ten largest asset managers in the world. Ivascyn who rarely speaks to the media expects another turbulent year for the financial markets. Because of the fragile state of the global economy and political risks investors may have to cope with even more turmoil than in 2018, says the down-to-earth American in an exclusive interview. That’s why he argues for caution when it comes to equities and corporate credit. According to his view, there are better opportunities in US government bonds and in housing related investments.

