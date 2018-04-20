Mr. Altman, several indicators show that debt and leverage levels have reached multi-year highs – especially in the US, but globally as well. What are the parallels and the differences between now and the dawn of the financial crisis in 2007?

One similarity is the high liquidity: liquidity for investing in the stock market and in anything that offers a significant spread over government rates. Furthermore, investors seem – at least until quite recently – to have forgotten about risk, just like in 2007. Back then, I was also concerned about very marginal companies having easy access to financing, as they do today.

Are there any market indicators or factors which look healthier than in 2007?

We are not in the wild-west days of structured finance as we were then. And the interest rates are much lower. This makes it easier for companies to support the debt. Also, back in 2007, mortgage-backed securities were the catalyst for the financial crisis. The mortgage industry does not look as frothy as in the older days.

What about the massive rise in debt?

The amount of debt is far greater than it was in 2007, at all levels: non-financial corporate debt and government debt for sure, less so – but still a matter for concern – in households and financial companies. The ratio of total debt to global GDP is higher today than it was then.

What are the market implications?

We really are in uncharted waters. It’s easy to state that the debt levels are high and that the world is much more leveraged. But it’s much harder to assess how significant that situation is – even for someone like me, who looks at those things all the time. Does the high level of debt mean that we should all run for the hills? Part of the uncertainty is that we haven’t seen higher interest rates yet which would make those debt levels too burdensome. But one thing has to be understood: this is a potential powder keg for the future. And if you throw some geopolitical problems on top of that, it could really be the recipe for a global financial crisis.

What do the Z scores say about the current financial health of the corporate sector?

At first glance, companies appear to be stronger than 2007, for instance when looking at their cash holdings. But the average Z scores are currently on the same level – or even a little bit worse. To me, this is a troubling sign. In addition to that, the stock prices are very high. Without the impact of the elevated market value, the Z scores would even be lower.

What is the reason for the low Z scores?

It’s because of the enormous amount of debt that has built up on the balance sheets. But interestingly the markets still don’t seem to be too concerned.

What happens when the interest rates start to rise again?

Much depends on growth rates – sales, profits and cash flows on the company level, GDP when looking at countries. If rising interest rates are followed by a slowdown or a halt in growth, the powder keg explodes. Because of the much higher debt burden, we would probably see a more serious downturn in the credit markets. At least we don’t have the big knock-on effect from the real estate industry.

Which specific sectors look vulnerable? What do you think of energy companies?

The price of oil has rebounded from its trough in 2016. Not only the probability of default is lower, but also the recovery rate is higher. So compared to earlier years, the energy sector seems to be less of a problem now. Still we recently have seen a significant number of energy companies going bankrupt. I was really surprised by that.

Which other industries look troubled?

A sector that I’m concerned with is healthcare, given its exposure to the government cutting back on what they pay healthcare providers like nursing homes, hospitals or drug companies. There will be a shakeout. The broadcast and publishing sector is under pressure as well, and also the retail industry. But retail has always been a sick and highly vulnerable sector, even without the disruption that is caused by the ongoing shift to e-commerce.

Do you see sectors that surprise on the positive side?

Not long ago, airline companies were considered risky. By now, the sector seems to have managed to turn itself around. A lot has to do with the process of going bankrupt and then emerging from bankruptcy restructured. Airline companies seem to have seized the opportunity to reduce the debt load and to reorganize their business models, for instance by cutting the number of flights and services.

Which market indicators are really important to look at? What should an investor consider as warning signals?

I would emphasize to focus on the high-yield sector, where defaults take place. Usually there is a knock-on effect: If we see a big increase in default rates, it will also hurt equity markets – and vice versa. Furthermore, you should watch important fundamentals like cash flows and GDP growth.

What do default rates indicate right now?

In the US, we’re still in a benign credit cycle where investors seem to have forgotten about risk. However, something seems to have changed over the last three weeks: At the end of February, the cumulative default rate in the high-yield market stood at 0.2% year-to-date. In March alone, it climbed to 1%. This is a very significant increase. If you extrapolate the trend, you reach 4% by the end of the year. Of course, this is a very short period to base your extrapolation on. So I’m not saying that we’re getting to this level. But if we do, it would be the first time in years that we exceed the historical average of 3.8%.

What is the situation in Europe?

Like the US, Europe is still in a benign credit cycle. The last major spike in bankruptcies happened in 2009. Since then, the default rate has always remained below the long term average. An important factor is the ongoing quantitative easing by the ECB. Sure, the European Central Bank only purchases investment grade bonds. But this buying activity also carries through to the high-yield sector.

Can you name companies where you see a clear mismatch between the rating of credit agencies and the current Z score?

Frankly, I don’t look at this too much. My focus is more on default rates rather than on individual companies.

What about the carmaker Tesla which has caused quite a stir over the last months?

Coincidentally, I recently assigned my students an exam: The task was to tell me what they thought about the financial health of Tesla – great car, exciting styling, now aiming for the mass market. From a modeling standpoint, the company looks like a B– or even a CCC. The key going forward will be if they can meet the production schedule. They have spent an enormous amount of money and time on cars which they don’t have manufactured yet. If they meet the production schedule, they should be fine – at least in the short run. The current Z score is low, but it does not imply falling into bankruptcy soon.

Where do you still find attractive investments in such a low rate environment?

As a debt investor, there are only two places to go: heaven or hell. Either the bond pays off at maturity as promised or the bond defaults. If you can find companies that you like – looking healthy, maybe with a dominant market position and growth potential –, which are yielding really high because they have a low rating, that’s the recipe for success. I call them quality junk.

Can you name specific companies?

We recently did a study on this concept – but sadly I cannot name any specific companies. We took about 2800 high-yield issues from around the world and narrowed them down to 46 issues, which all showed quality junk features. Then we simulated an investment and compared it to the index. Between 2016 and the end of 2017 the return on the index was 24%. The quality junk companies delivered a return of 32%.