Turkey in dire straits

The Turkish Lira has lost over 45 percent against the Dollar since the beginning of the year. Initially the reasons were manifold and interlinked: A sizeable account deficit, the government’s undue influence over the central bank, its opposition to hike interest rates, inflation, geopolitical tensions, etc.

Markets were sceptical when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed his son in law, Berat Albayrak, in charge of the overall economic portfolio. He backfilled for the seasoned ex-banker Mehmet Simsek. There were some wobbles but things steadied. Then all hell broke loose towards the end of the week and the Turkish Lira went into freefall.

The mounting pressures between the US and Turkey escalated. President Trump doubled tariffs on steel and aluminium and imposed sanctions on some government members after Erdogan refused to release US evangelical priest Andrew Brunson. At some stage the Lira was down 24 percent against the dollar on Friday intraday trading. Things did not even calm down after a news conference by Albayrak, where he put forward a plan to combat the country’s economic woes. The Lira continued on its downward slide in early trading.

The «fragile Five»

The situation is bad for Turkey fuelling already high inflation further. Turkey’s economy depends of importing energy and other essential goods, such as medicines. The impact is also felt among Turkey’s corporate sector, which has widely borrowed in foreign currency.

Over the week-end and into the week we have seen contagion. The Russian Rouble, the Indian Rupiah and particularly the South African Rand depreciated heavily. On Tuesday morning Bloomberg went as far as labelling Turkey, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa the «fragile Five». The Euro lost against the Yen, which makes sense, because Spanish, French and Italian banks are exposed to Turkey.

The Turkish crisis will not be Greece 2.0 as far as the Eurozone is concerned and it is mainly the Turkish corporate sector and not the state, which borrowed in foreign currency. However, BBVA, UniCredit and Paribas will have to restructure and write down some of their Turkish exposures. However, not everyone is exposed. While according to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Spanish banks have 82 bio. $ out, the exposure of the German banking sector is limited to 17 bio. $. In GCC we see Qatari banks (mainly QNB) and Kuwaiti banks with some, albeit limited exposure to Turkey.

Too little, too late

The question for Turkey is where to go from here. Early Monday morning the central bank lowered the reserve requirements for banks which injected liquidity, but only gave only temporary respite before the Lira continued on its journey along the downward trajectory. In order to stabilize the situation, Turkey will need to address the crisis by restructuring foreign currency debt, fiscal tightening and probably by hiking interest rates, even if the government bulks at it. Some observers demand an interest rate hike of 1000 basis points, which would certainly be politically difficult. The fact that Argentina’s rate hike of 500 basis points earlier this week could not halt the depreciation of the currency will do little to convince the government of Turkey that raising the base rate is the way forward.

The issue for the government is to get ahead of the story and do something which is bold enough to turn the ship around. Small incremental moves will not do the trick. The government will try to avoid involving the IMF, because its measures would be seen by Ankara as infringing on Turkish sovereignty.

Risk of contagion is limited

The short-term outlook for Turkey is dicey and measures will have to be taken to avert a meltdown. Geopolitical tensions with the US are not helpful either. Over the week-end, President Erdogan put pen to paper in an Op-Ed to the New York Times, where he stressed how important Turkey was to NATO and that he had the option to look elsewhere for new friends and allies. He inferred that Russia, China, Iran or Qatar might fill the gap.

The rhetoric needs to cool down on both sides, because Turkey is geopolitically very important to Europe and to NATO. Turkey is also economically close to Europe, which is why nobody has an interest in seeing the economic situation deteriorating any further.

As far as contagion is concerned, we should worry less about what this crisis does to emerging market currencies, because the effect of the Lira depreciation will be temporary and the Turkish economy is still relatively small. The growth engines of the global economy namely the US, China, Japan and Europe are still in relatively good shape. We should, however, watch closely what impact the planned rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve Bank will have on emerging markets currencies – particularly in countries with large current account deficits like Turkey, Indonesia, etc. This is where the long-term battle of emerging currencies will be fought.