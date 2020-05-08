«Our restructuring offer is sustainable»

-
«The focus is on a grace period of three years to account for the dramatic situation the country is going through at the moment.»
Martín Guzmán has probably one of the toughest jobs for an economist right now. Argentina’s Economy Minister has to save the country from a chaotic default in the midst of the Covid-19-crisis. It would be the ninth in Argentina’s history. Since taking office in December, Guzmán has been trying to find an agreement with private creditors to restructure the country’s debt. The 37-year old former research economist who used to work with Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz at Columbia University, spoke with «Finanz und Wirtschaft» about the urgent need for a deal and how Argentina got in this difficult situation.
