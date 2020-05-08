Märkte / Makro Deutsche Version Deutsche Version »

«Our restructuring offer is sustainable»

To avoid a default, Argentina's Minister of Economy Martín Guzmán must convince private creditors of the benefits of restructuring the country's piling debt.

Peter Rohner
  • «The focus is on a grace period of three years to account for the dramatic situation the country is
    «The focus is on a grace period of three years to account for the dramatic situation the country is going through at the moment.» (Bild: Erica Canepa/Bloomberg)

Martín Guzmán has probably one of the toughest jobs for an economist right now. Argentina’s Economy Minister has to save the country from a chaotic default in the midst of the Covid-19-crisis. It would be the ninth in Argentina’s history. Since taking office in December, Guzmán has been trying to find an agreement with private creditors to restructure the country’s debt. The 37-year old former research economist who used to work with Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz at Columbia University, spoke with «Finanz und Wirtschaft» about the urgent need for a deal and how Argentina got in this difficult situation.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um diesen Artikel vollständig zu lesen.

Mehr zum Thema

Leser-Kommentare

Meistgelesene Artikel