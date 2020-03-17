Viral Fears

What a difference a couple of weeks make. Two weeks ago, Coronavirus fears centered on China. Now China is bringing the pandemic under control, while it is Europe and the United States that are at risk.

About the author Barry Eichengreen is Professor of Economics and Political Science at the University of California, Berkeley.

Two weeks ago, economic fears centered on disruptions to global supply chains. The Coronavirus was seen as a negative supply shock of uncertain but substantial magnitude. Today it is seen also, even mainly, as a negative demand shock, as households cut back on travel, dining out, and even visits to new car lots, and firms providing these services trim employment and investment.

Two weeks ago, the consensus among forecasters was that the virus would cause a sharp but short recession, followed by an equally sharp bounce-back in the second half of the year. Now there are questions about whether there will be any recovery for the foreseeable future. It follows that whereas two weeks ago the shock was seen as justifying modest reductions in central bank policy rates, now the monetary and fiscal authorities are readying a more comprehensive response.

The problem is not the cost of credit

The length and depth of the recession are impossible to forecast, since they will depend on the policy response, the weather that shapes the spread of the virus, and how faithfully people wash their hands. That said, the general outlines are clear. First, the negative supply shock affecting Europe and the United States will last at least two months. China’s experience indicates that infection rates will continue to rise for eight weeks even if all appropriate steps are taken. Airplanes, hotels and restaurants will remain empty for that period, and factories will be shuttered. Once containment is achieved, it will take time to restart the economic engine. People have to be tested before they return to work. Factories have to restock parts. Normalization will not be instantaneous.

Even this is the best-case scenario. China was able to achieve containment in eight weeks by locking down 50 million people and deploying all available resources. Evidence from Italy on the ability of Western societies to enforce restrictions on movement is not reassuring. Whether the United States is willing and able to deploy all available resources is similarly uncertain, given how President Trump continues to question the severity of the pandemic.

Only now are central banks and finance ministries beginning to sort through what to do. The Federal Reserve’s initial move, cutting its policy rate by 50 basis points, was poorly conceived. The problem is not the cost of credit, but rather the willingness of banks to lend and to exercise forbearance toward their customers.

Fiscal policy is the more powerful instrument

The Bank of England’s response, after a week’s reflection, was better. It too cut policy rates but more importantly launched a term funding scheme giving banks incentives to lend to small businesses. It reduced the countercyclical capital buffer, giving banks and building societies additional resources with which to extend forbearance to their customers. This kind of tailored action is better suited to a shock that is felt disproportionately by SMEs.

The ECB opted to rely on asset purchases instead of interest rate cuts, but more importantly it allowed banks to dip into their capital and liquidity buffers in order to maintain their lending – again, a step in the right direction. Unfortunately, it said nothing about Outright Monetary Transactions in Italian government bonds, despite that Italian spreads have shot up in recent weeks. If the ECB is listening, OMT should be next.

With interest rates already low, fiscal policy in any case is the more powerful instrument. The good news is that, for once, Germany looks to be part of the solution, not the problem, with its vow to provide €550 billion in emergency aid to struggling companies. Admittedly, part of this is money that had already been on offer. Still, this is ideological flexibility where it is least expected. It undoubtedly helped that the German economy had already been hit by other shocks – the diesel scandal and the collapse of exports to China – that opened policy makers’ eyes.

The first priority should be spending on medical services

No analogous ideological flexibility is yet evident in the United States. The Trump Administration remains wedded to tax cuts, its all-weather solution to all problems. The immediate flaw in its proposal for a cut to the payroll tax that funds the Social Security System is that low-income workers will get the smallest reductions, while the out of work due to illness and quarantine will get nothing.

This observation points to the more general issue of how to structure the fiscal response. While precise details should vary with national circumstances, it is not hard to identify some general principles. The first priority should be spending on medical services, facilities and equipment. Governments will have to bring doctors out of retirement, provide additional beds, distribute masks and respirators, and increase testing. This requires more money for health systems.

In the U.S., where upward of 30 million individuals lack health insurance, meeting these needs will mean expanding Medicaid, which covers the uninsured. The federal government will have to transfer additional funding to the states, which administer this program. The House of Representatives has agreed, but the Senate has yet to act at the timing of writing, and Senate Republicans’ hostility to Medicaid is well known.

Supporting social security

Second, social safety nets should be reinforced. Conditions for the receipt of unemployment benefits should be relaxed. Anti-poverty programs, such as food stamps in the United States, should be expanded, and the work requirements attached to such programs should be eliminated. Both the U.S. and European countries seem to be moving in this direction, albeit slowly.

Third, one-time cash payments should be provided to each and every adult. An advantage of doing so, beyond its comprehensive coverage and positive jolt to spending, is that this initiative will support individuals who miss work because they self-quarantine, are tending the sick, or supervising children whose schools are closed, responses that will limit the spread of the virus. The challenge is that some countries, Italy for example, lack space for this expensive fiscal action. Assistance from the country’s EU partners would be appropriate under the circumstances, intra-European politics permitting. (One can at least dream.)

Investing in infrastructure

In the U.S., the House has agreed to 14 days of sick leave, which matches only the incubation period of the virus, not the time to recovery. In the Republican-controlled Senate, even this measure will require overcoming opposition to so-called «handouts for the indigent.»

Finally, since the aftershocks are not going to end soon, governments should acknowledge the need to provide fiscal support for an extended period. This opens the door to more spending on the kind of infrastructure investments so desperately needed in the U.S. and Germany. This is no time to quibble over whether projects are «shovel ready.» Lump-sum transfers to households that cushion the blow felt by families can provide immediate support for spending. Infrastructure investment can then sustain that spending once it is safe for construction workers to return to work. When governments can borrow at zero per cent, there is no need to choose.