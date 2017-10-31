Eingeloggt Nicht eingeloggt Suche E-Mail Leseliste Aktiv auf Leseliste Drucken Uhr E-Mail Term-Tag Arrow Left Arrow Right Arrow Down Arrow Up Charts Lock Abo Circle Circle Open Six Exchange Six Exchange Facebook Twitter Linkedin Xing Googleplus Whatsapp
«We have a far larger global footprint than Actelion»

MICHAEL GRIESDORF UND ANDREAS MEIER
  • Alex Gorsky: «We are convinced that we have a great plan in place to continue delivering growth.»
    Alex Gorsky: «We are convinced that we have a great plan in place to continue delivering growth.» (Picture: Sabina Stäubli/Perspektiv)
Alex Gorsky, CEO of J&J, explains why the company is the right buyer for Actelion and why he dared to enter eye surgery business via Abbott Medical Optics and not via Alcon.

Mr. Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson is a favorite among value investors. For many years now, the company’s growth has been above that of the market as a whole. Why do you think this is?
This year, we are celebrating 75 years of our Credo, which was coined by Robert Wood Johnson, our former chairman and member of the founding family. It outlines our intention to act responsibly towards our interest groups and still pay shareholders a reasonable dividend. This cultural recipe has worked extremely well for us thus far.

