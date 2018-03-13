«We want to be the best, not the biggest»

-
«It is a privilege to be at the helm of Credit Suisse – I am here to stay.»
Mr. Thiam, you have been in Switzerland for almost three years. Are you satisfied with life here?
Yes, both personally and professionally. The restructuring of Credit Suisse is progressing as planned. I have also been well received by the Swiss public. I thoroughly enjoy living in Switzerland, the country is beautiful and I feel well settled.
In what respect?
Let me give you an example: Even when Credit Suisse shares were trading at an all-time low in 2016, people in the street would regularly come up to me and speak words of encouragement. I was really comforted by that.