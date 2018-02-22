What do Carillion, «No Billag» and Health Care have in Common?

Technological change is the overwhelming feature of modern times, forcing us to adapt constantly, whether we like it or not. New technologies exercise particularly sensitive pressure in the domain of public services. Debates are raging in France, Britain and even Switzerland on how to manage the interface between public and private sectors.

About the author Victoria Curzon Price is Professeur Honoraire of the University of Geneva.

In Britain the bankruptcy of Carillion, a major private contractor providing public services on behalf of the state, raised many questions. Foremost in the mind of the public was whether services – such as school meals, hospital maintenance and prison security – would be maintained despite the bankruptcy. But management concerns were also much debated. How does government monitor private sector contractors? How does it evaluate the quality of services and check it against costs, whether provided by totally private firms, by specially designed «public-private-partnerships», or by «quangos» (quasi-governmental-organizations)? Does government even check the cost/quality ratio of the services that it supplies directly to the public?

In France, where the State supplies many services directly and the public rejoices in their high quality unquestioningly (known in France to be «the envy of the world»), rumbling discontent is growing in key service sectors such as education, health and transport, as it becomes increasingly evident that despite ever larger budgets and a growing burden of debt, the quality of services is in decline (though no one knows how to measure it!).

How does the government monitor (if at all) the cost/quality ratio?

In Switzerland the recurring debate on how to manage health costs is of the same order: if high quality (not defined) is not to be sacrificed, then runaway costs are the inevitable consequence. We are told that high quality is naturally correlated with high costs, and all proposals to manage costs better are always met with the threat that they will entail loss of quality of the services provided. But costs and quality are notoriously difficult to measure in sectors where competition is absent or highly attenuated. The «No Billag» referendum poses the same problem: how does the government monitor (if at all) the cost/quality ratio of the public service provider of television and radio programmes? Currently, some 40% of the electorate think that someone is not doing their job properly. Even the famous Swiss yellow postal busses which maintain public services in remote mountain areas are currently under investigation for possibly mismanaging public funds over a long period of time, suggesting that monitoring service providers is no easy business.

From these examples it is clear that – as most of us have always known – modern management techniques (for example «ticking boxes» in a search for «quality control», and setting quantitative «benchmark» goals) are not achieving their objectives in the public sector.

One can understand why. A service is a particularly difficult thing to measure at the best of times, even for a purely market-driven product like a meal in a restaurant or a seat in a plane. There is no market for second-hand services – a very useful market control system where goods are concerned. Competition among many service providers is indispensable, as the restaurant market suggests. Competition allows consumers to «vote with their wallet», survey many alternative offers and make their choices accordingly. The cost/quality issue is resolved by producers and consumers interacting in a competitive market place. It requires much imagination, however, to run public services in this fashion

Old monopolies are breaking down

Some public services provide so-called «merit» goods, health and education being the prime examples. These could be provided by competitive markets, since here there are no obvious economies of scale (and even some evidence of diseconomies of scale). However, some services can clearly only be provided at a reasonable cost on a large scale. Historically, large-scale «network» services, like the post, electricity, telephone and railways, were nationalized to protect the public from being exploited by private monopolies. However, it became clear in due course that this did not protect the public from being even more exploited by these same monopolies in public hands! No competition led to high levels of remuneration, easy work hours, good holidays, nice retirement schemes, high prices, very little innovation and entrenched, politically immobile institutions. Finally, there are some core government duties to provide citizens with protection services (law enforcement and defence are the principal examples), where it is generally recognized that markets are inappropriate for power-political reasons.

What happened next is relevant to the current debate. Technological change suddenly undermined many powerful public network service providers, telephone systems being a particularly dramatic example. Alternative service providers suddenly sprang up and created a competitive environment. There was no alternative but to adapt to the new situation. Many previously very powerful and immobile institutions were whittled down to shadows of their former selves, surviving precariously on the remains of whatever was left of their previous dominant position.

This is now happening on an ever wider scale in all sorts of areas such as health, education, entertainment, television, transport – you name it! Old monopolies are breaking down, competition is breaking out and social tensions are rising.

Outsourcing is not enough

«Outsourcing» was deemed to be the answer to a non-performing public sector in Britain of the Thatcher years, but years later it resulted in the Carillion failure. What people forgot was that there is no difference between a public and a private monopoly – both will behave in a profit-maximizing manner and enjoy monopoly rents in whatever form is legally available (a quiet life for example). Carillion ended up managing 450 large-scale public sector contracts in Great Britain in services ranging from providing hospital beds to school meals. No wonder neither the British Government, nor even Carillion itself, could monitor such a monster or, crucially, evaluate whether the tax payer was getting value for money. The public and the press complained, but that has never worried a powerful quasi monopoly.

Outsourcing is therefore not enough. It must be accompanied by competition. Only competition will do the job of monitoring the quality of the services on offer, controlling costs and providing incentives for constant up-grading thanks to the flow of new technologies.

This is much easier said than done, however, and experience shows that introducing a little bit of competition (such as competitive tendering for government contracts every few years) in a sector where economies of scale are important, will not do the job. Nor has «unbundling» of complex services, such as separating the railway grid from the rolling stock, or electricity generation from transmission, proved to be particularly successful. That is because a monopoly element is still present, even if in an attenuated form.

Competition, thanks to technological change

But competition is appearing, thanks to technological change. Here in Switzerland, the «No Billag» referendum is entirely fueled by the emergence of many new competitors in the TV and radio media field. Does the State still have a role in supporting these media in the name of the public good of «us as a nation»? The Swiss electorate will shortly be supplying an answer. What the outcome will be in, say, ten years’ time is anybody’s guess, but it will make the current situation look as anachronistic as the iconic black telephone, weighing two kilos and attached to the wall plug with a heavy-duty cable, looks today.

The same is happening in health care. For example, technological innovation has reduced the demand for long-term hospital care, leaving many publicly-funded hospitals without enough to do and landing taxpayers with expensive white elephants. From dental tourism to big data diagnosis and individualized health care, competition is emerging from new quarters. This new competition is all the more brutal given that health care is not protected from market forces by technical economies of scale, but only by long-standing cartels and oligopolies.

Let’s see what the next innovation will bring

Competition from new technologies has this amazing property that it is quite unpredictable. Old, entrenched and immobile cartels and monopolies are not confronted head on, but are simply by-passed. Those who worry about GAFA – Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon – the sprawling global media giants which dominate world markets today, are of course right to worry, and right to search for ways to regulate against hate speech, fake news, abuse of personal data collection, etc., but real change can only come from new technologies. So let us wait and see what the next innovation will bring!

The interface between public and private supply of services has been changing for the last 30 years, fueled by new technologies which create new markets, new alternatives, new products. I am prepared to bet that the next 30 years will see technologically driven alternatives to ancient government monopolies such as education, money management, and even aspects of defence and security. Although powerful state monopolies will put up a good fight, they will in the end have to back down in the face of market realities. This will allow governments to concentrate on their «core» business and do a better job of protecting citizens’ property rights at a lower cost.