«What the US is asking for is just impossible»

You are in regular contact with American companies which are active in China. What is their perspective on the trade war?

The subsidiaries of US companies in China are mostly not so concerned about the trade war itself. For most of them tariffs are not a big deal. Instead, they are much more concerned about potential soft retaliation directed at their business interests in China, once China’s ability to retaliate using tariffs against the Trump administration is exhausted, which is going to happen in the next few weeks. If, after the tariffs are maxed out, China determines then that it needs to continue to show toughness and a willingness to fight, US companies fear that the traditional Chinese constraints on market access could then be ratcheted up. This is the primary concern of executives that are based in China. But in the headquarters of multinational companies, they are mostly concerned about possible disruptions of their global supply chains.

What do global headquarters plan to do about it?

The big question for multinational companies is how long the current conflict will last. If you think there will be some sort of negotiated resolution in the next couple of months, you will come to a very different conclusion than if you think that this might go on for years. But these companies have to make their decisions really fast – and some of them are. For example some of them are ramping up their production facilities in South East Asia and moving manufacturing from China to these and other facilities. However, I haven’t heard anyone talk about moving back to the US, which is what Trump wants. In fact, some production is leaving the US to head to Southeast Asia for the same reason, but to access the China market rather than the US. In the beginning, companies were mostly thinking about how to deal with US tariffs, but now companies need to think how to deal with tariffs from both sides. They have to find a back door into China and into the US. Big agricultural companies say that they can avoid tariffs because they have as much soybean production in Brazil as in the US, but for most companies it is not so simple; avoiding tariffs will involve substantial investments and tremendous costs.

If China restricts the market access for foreign investors, will it not hurt its own economy?

Yes, which is why so far Chinese leaders have been pragmatic. They are fighting back to save face and to save the credibility of the Communist party, but they do not seem to be abandoning their own reform agenda just because of Trump’s measures. The technocrats have an economic agenda which they think is good for China, and they will keep at it. One priority is to encourage more foreign direct investment, which means they want multinationals and capital to come in, not be discouraged. The economy is under significant pressure, unrelated to the trade war – the trade war just makes it worse. There is the fear of a debt crisis, the deceleration in growth, stagnating foreign direct investments, pressure on the currency, and the recently terrible performance of the Shanghai A-share market – China’s most important stock exchange. If the Chinese government then turns around and punishes individual American multinational companies, it would send the wrong signals. On that note, one theory which sounds sensible and intriguing to me is that rather than punish US interests, the Chinese will begin to consciously choose who will reap the benefits of current and future reforms. Meaning, countries which are not in a trade war with China would find a warmer welcome. The Chinese regulators would find a way to ensure that European companies benefit more from the reforms than American companies.

What kind of benefits could that be?

One example for this might be that the German chemical company BASF (BAS 78.34 0.6%) recently announced that it is going to be allowed to build a massive, wholly owned production facility in southern China. Formerly that would have been unlikely as the chemical industry was one of the more restricted industries. That sector is opening up, but perhaps it’s no coincidence that a European company got the first benefit. If this favoritism for some companies continues, it will be akin to the old fashioned China of the 1980s and 1990s. Some companies will get amazing opportunities thanks to good relationships with local authorities and the central government, while other companies will remain stagnant.

Is the strategy of the Trump administration rational in getting concessions from China?

The report compiled by US trade representative Robert Lighthizer on the non-reciprocal and sometimes illegal treatment of foreign companies in China is 100 percent correct. It is 200 pages of the most damning evidence of how China fails to live up to its WTO commitments, violates international norms on intellectual property rights, and facilitates cyber theft. From that perspective, the measures imposed by the current administration are justified. But trade protectionism is contradictory to basic economic realities about how economies grow and prosper. The US economy and US companies have benefitted enormously from their trade relations with China. It does not make any sense to have this fight in this way, because we know everybody loses in a trade war. Although theft and forced technology transfer was for many years common-place, nowadays most US companies in China have chosen to share their technology and accept a range of disadvantages in exchange for market access. They are adults and they’re making this choice on their own. That said, the optimistic assessment of Trump’s trade war would be that the measures against China are all temporary, will cause some pain, and in the end there will be some amazing negotiated resolution. Under this best-case scenario, China would change everything and the US will win this conflict.

What is the probability of achieving such a result?

The problem is: What the US is asking for is just impossible. Donald Trump has an unique obsession with the trade deficit which is literally impossible to resolve because the imbalance is structural. And the second goal is to put pressure on China to change its unique economic governance model. Granted, on this point it is easier to find consensus with other Western countries like Germany and the UK. But the Trump team has gone too far in its aggression and hostility, so at the moment it is hard for other countries to cooperate with the US even though they may want to. And meanwhile the US is asking the Chinese communist party to abandon its entire philosophy on how to run a country and how to manage its economy. What are the chances that this will be successful?

What would happen in negotiations?

It is important to note that what is happening now is far more difficult than traditional US-China trade negotiations as when the Obama administration came into China and asked for more open markets. There is now this Trump-specific ideological component wherein he wants to stop US companies from investing so much in China. I envision that eventually the two parties will sit at the negotiation table and it will go like this: The Chinese delegation will say, ‘We are sick of this fight, we offer to open up X industry and Y sector, etc., and give you lots of what you want.’ But everything Trump hears is that this just gives more incentives to US companies to send capital to China, to build factories and operations in China, and to hire Chinese workers. Trump will say: This is nothing I want. The two sides are having two different kinds of conversations. He wants to deconstruct all these supply chains which have been built up in China. The reality is of course the supply chains won’t come back to the US, but will go somewhere else. The Chinese are already beginning to interpret all this as a sign that the true goal of the US is to constrain or hinder China in whatever way possible. If the current administration instead used this tough-guy approach to seek out the same goals as the Obama team or the EU, they might be able to achieve substantial concessions from China. But the asks from the US side right now are just impossible to fulfill and leading to a hardening of China’s position.

Is Trump listening to CEOs or business associations for its trade negotiation strategy?

No. We thought that there would be a ceiling on how bad things could get, because of the harm China could induce via retaliation targeted on Republican-leaning US states and Trump’s electoral base. The complaints by his base should have stopped Trump from going too far and put a cap on how bad things could get. And China actually did what we expected it to do. But the theory that it would slow Trump seems to be wrong so far. There are screaming complaints coming from business associations and the multinationals, and eventually you will hear screaming from Wall Street. But none of these are Trump’s base. What is interesting is that his voters already feel the pain, but they don’t seem to mind – not yet anyway. There is not the slightest hitch in support form Trump’s voters. They stand behind him and seem to support the idea of this fight against China. The very idea of the fight is a political win for Trump.

Could Congress do anything to stop the trade war from further escalating?

Some of my Chinese contacts have said that there is an idea in Beijing floating around that China will just wait for the mid-term elections in November before restarting serious trade negotiations. By then Trump should be substantially weakened. This might be true as Democrats will probably sweep to power. But it is a colossal misunderstanding that negotiations will be easier after the elections. Most of the Democrats are in favor of tariffs. Politicians like my Democratic Senator in New York, Chuck Schumer, have applauded the introduction of tariffs all the way. Centrists in both parties think that the tariffs are stupid, but the Republicans are not willing to stand up to Trump and the centrist element among the Democrats is not very loud. Meanwhile, the far right and the far left like the tariffs. If the strategy on the Chinese side is to wait things out, they will have to wait two and a half years until the next presidential elections.

What happened in May when trade negotiations between China and the US ended without any result?

That was a total mess. The Chinese representatives were talking to the wrong people on the American side. Whenever Steven Mnuchin, the secretary of the Treasury, is the representative from the US side, then the Chinese are wasting their time. He has nothing to do with the fundamental decision making. But China is used to talking to the Treasury Secretary because for eight years under Obama the Treasury was front and center for all kind of negotiations. Under the Trump administration, this is not how things work. Mnuchin is ideologically not aligned with Trump and he is not speaking for Trump. When Mnuchin comes back to the White House with messages from China, Trump is consistently not interested. That was an instructive moment back in May: China offered some pretty impressive concessions, and Trump just hung up the phone. The Chinese and Mnuchin thought they had a really good deal. But it was China’s fault for not understanding the dynamics. If they do not talk with Lighthizer and Trump, they will not achieve anything.

How do you assess the efforts from Germany and other countries to restrict the acquisition of domestic companies by Chinese firms?

The perspective on these acquisitions has dramatically shifted in Western countries. New walls potentially blocking Chinese investment in sensitive and even not-so-sensitive areas are proliferating rapidly. By restricting these transactions Western countries are almost violating the basic principles of their economic systems. After fifteen years of pushing China to open and to comply with obligations from the World Trade Organization, there is now this collective sense of the West giving up and admitting that China is not going to change – that China will never “normalize”. Now Western countries seem to be saying: Instead of changing China to become more like us, we will become more like China. The US and EU are slowly creating an unlevel playing field for Chinese business and investors inside their own markets, as a response to the unfair way that Chinese companies have gone out and dominated the world with M&A transactions even though foreign companies cannot do the same inside China.