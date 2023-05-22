Interview with Karen Ward, J.P. Morgan AM – «Europe is in the best shape it has been in years» Karen Ward, Chief Strategist for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, sees Europe at an advantage and emphasizes diversification. Sylvia Walter

"A worse year for the economy, a better year for the markets" Poto: J. P. Morgan AM

Karen Ward is the Chief Market Strategist for EMEA at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Before joining the team at J.P. Mrag Asset Management in 2017, she was Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers for the Chancellor of the Exchequer. In this role she advised the Chancellor on macroeconomic issues including fiscal strategy and Brexit. Prior to this she worked for a decade at HSBC’s investment bank in a number of roles, including Senior Global Economist. She was Chief European Economist before leaving to work for the Chancellor in 2016. She started her career at the Bank of England providing supporting analysis for the Monetary Policy Committee.