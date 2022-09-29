Ihr Browser ist veraltet. Bitte aktualisieren Sie Ihren Browser auf die neueste Version, oder wechseln Sie auf einen anderen Browser wie ChromeSafariFirefox oder Edge um Sicherheitslücken zu vermeiden und eine bestmögliche Performance zu gewährleisten.

Interview with the CIO of Goldman Sachs Wealth Management«The preeminence of US equities continues unabated»

Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani strongly believes in the superior earnings power of US companies. A recession is fully priced into stock markets.

Sylvia Walter
«The median equity gain in the year following past bear markets was 23%.»
Photos: Yvon Baumann

Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani leaves no doubt as to which country offers the best return potential. With an experience of several decades in financial markets - of which she has held the position as CIO of Goldman Sachs for more than 20 years - she advises longterm investors to cautiously enter the stock market. She views the return opportunities in emerging markets with a certain amount of skepticism. 

