Interview with the CIO of Goldman Sachs Wealth Management – «The preeminence of US equities continues unabated» Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani strongly believes in the superior earnings power of US companies. A recession is fully priced into stock markets. Sylvia Walter

«The median equity gain in the year following past bear markets was 23%.» Photos: Yvon Baumann

Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani leaves no doubt as to which country offers the best return potential. With an experience of several decades in financial markets - of which she has held the position as CIO of Goldman Sachs for more than 20 years - she advises longterm investors to cautiously enter the stock market. She views the return opportunities in emerging markets with a certain amount of skepticism.